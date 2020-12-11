While West Virginia had to cancel its regular-season football finale against Oklahoma and put its program on hold for seven days, that does not mean that the 2020 season is complete.
Both head coach Neal Brown and Director of Athletics Shane Lyons have indicated that the Mountaineers would accept a 2020 bowl invite, so long as the health of the team permits.
“We will always discuss those things with the players, but as a staff and as a head coach we’d be excited about playing. I feel confident that our guys would too,” Brown said earlier this week when asked about the potential for a bowl game. “The opportunity to play in postseason, that’s the reason you come to college.”
Lyons reinforced West Virginia’s intention to play in a bowl game after the cancellation announcement on Thursday, noting “That’s our plan”.
While a number of bowl games have been canceled, all of the games with slots for Big 12 teams are still on tap, at least for now. The most optimal of those would be the Liberty Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 31, which offers the combination of the closest location to the WVU campus and the most distant from Christmas Day. Cost of travel and location are expected to figure more heavily in bowl selections and assignments this year, according to industry sources.
There are no qualifying win levels for teams to attain bowl eligibility this year. West Virginia has finished the season with a 5-4 overall record, and a 4-4 mark in the league. The Mountaineers will finish sixth in the conference, ahead of Kansas State (4-5), Texas Tech (3-6), Baylor (3-7 or 2-7) and Kansas (0-8).
Brown, speaking on the potential for a game before the Oklahoma game was called off, noted that his team would be able to have a break at the end of the regular season before some final practices for a postseason game.
“The big thing for them would be able to go home, see their families, decompress a little bit, and then come back and get back in the testing protocol,” he noted.