As much as West Virginia University football players and coaches hope the team won’t forget some valuable lessons in last week’s 27-13 loss at Oklahoma State, in Power 5 football, there’s no time to dwell on anything for very long.
With a retooled coaching staff leading a Baylor squad into Morgantown that is coming off of a 47-14 season-opening win over Kansas and an 11-3 campaign a year ago, that is certainly the case for WVU.
So somewhere between learning from the past and filing it away quickly are where the Mountaineers (1-1, 0-1 Big 12 Conference) hope to be. Game time at Milan Puskar Stadium is scheduled for noon with ABC broadcasting the contest. The Bears are 0-4 all-time in Morgantown and the Mountaineers lead the series 5-3.
By now the laundry list of factors and mistakes that cost WVU in Stillwater a week ago are well documented — 12 penalties, a blown field-goal hold, four Oklahoma State fumbles without a recovery, a fumble-return touchdown for the Cowboys, inconsistencies along the offensive front and a backbreaking 15-play fourth-quarter touchdown drive allowed that killed 7:39 and accounted for the final scoring.
So, how does West Virginia respond? It’s something head coach Neal Brown has been waiting to see since shortly after the final whistle blew last week.
“(Oklahoma State understands) how to win close games, they understand how to make routine plays and not beat themselves and we’re not at that point,” Brown said in a postgame Zoom conference. “That’s the rude awakening of this game, is that we’re not at that point. So how do we handle next week? How do we come back after not playing and not competing like we need to compete against one of the top teams in our league?”
One thing is for sure, West Virginia will have to compete like it’s up against another top team in the Big 12 Conference. Because it likely is.
The Bears return a veteran offensive unit, including senior quarterback Charlie Brewer, who will make his 32nd career start on Saturday. Baylor boasts a pair of explosive backs in John Lovett and Trestan Ebner, with Ebner returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the win over the Jayhawks last week.
What the defense may lack in experience in spots in terms of personnel, it makes up for in coaching with head coach Dave Aranda serving as a defensive coordinator in 11 of 13 coaching seasons prior to 2020. His last stop was at LSU, with which Aranda earned a national title a year ago. Ron Roberts, who was hired by Aranda to serve as defensive coordinator for the Bears, has coached for 30 years.
Offensively, the Bears figure to push tempo, try to establish balance and present challenges across the board under offensive coordinator Larry Fedora, who has 11 years of head coaching experience himself.
“Put that experience with probably a faster tempo offensively than we saw last week,” WVU co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “The tempo is going to be the biggest issue of what they’re trying to do. They try to get you into some scenarios formation-wise off of that tempo and they’re not very complicated up front. They play fast, they play hard, they’re physical — so it creates about every kind of an issue you can come up with.”
The defense is led by linebacker Terrel Bernard, a Preseason All-Big 12 first-team selection. Bernard started fast last week, piling up a team-best eight tackles that included 2 1/2 sacks and 3 1/2 tackles for loss.
“He does everything you want a second-level player to do,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “Probably one of the bigger compliments you can give any player, besides him having sheer talent, is his motor and how hard he plays and how active he is pops off on the film as soon as you turn it on. That’s the biggest thing you see with him.”
While the end result wasn’t what anyone involved with WVU — directly or from afar — could have wanted last week, there were plenty of things to be encouraged about as well.
Running back Leddie Brown went over the 100-yard mark for the second time in as many games, receiver Winston Wright’s explosive 70-yard touchdown catch further proved that quarterback Jarret Doege has a plethora of athletic options at his disposal on the outside and the defense, aside from the last drive and a busted assignment that led to a 66-yard touchdown run for the Cowboys’ L.D. Brown, was fairly stingy in forcing six punts.
That’s what made last week all the more frustrating for Neal Brown. The potential was there. The execution was not.
Will that change this week? Saturday will tell the tale. But perhaps no one is more eager to find out than Brown himself.
“Looking forward to this,” Brown said. “Looking forward to the preparation this week. I think it’s going to say a lot about our team.”