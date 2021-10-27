While the statistics and league rankings may not tell the whole story when it comes to Iowa State’s offense, they certainly paint an accurate picture of the team’s defense.
Simply put, by nearly any metric, the Cyclones have the best defensive unit in the Big 12 Conference entering Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown against West Virginia. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+.
Iowa State (5-2 overall, 3-1 Big 12) will head into the game armed with the league’s best scoring defense (17 points allowed per game), best total defense (262 yards allowed per contest, third nationally), best passing defense (163 yards allowed per game) and second-best run defense (99 yards allowed per game, 4.71 yards behind Oklahoma).
It’s an experienced group with seven seniors, two juniors and two sophomores with playing experience as freshmen all starting, and it’s a group that doesn’t make mistakes often. The Cyclones have given up the fewest long plays of any team by any measure, from 10-plus to 50-plus yards.
As impressive as the statistics are, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff didn’t really need to see them heading into this week. There was plenty of game film from a 42-6 Iowa State drubbing of the Mountaineers a year ago to illustrate exactly what the team is up against Saturday.
“Defensively they’re a unique scheme, maybe not as unique as it used to be because in our profession there’s a lot of copycats and there’s a lot of people copying what they do,” Brown said on Tuesday. “The whole premise of it is to get eight eyes where they see you at all times. Nothing is easy. It’s a veteran defensive coordinator that has answers and doesn’t get rattled. Very seldom do you have success with the same play twice. It’s a veteran group.
“I was laughing the other day, there’s some guys on that defense that have been playing longer than some of our coaches have been coaching.”
It’s an intricate and tricky scheme operated by plenty of talented players. The Cyclones landed as many on the preseason All-Big 12 team on defense as anybody, led by senior linebacker Mike Rose, who ranks seventh in the conference in tackles with 51.
Junior defensive end Will McDonald shares the league lead in tackles for loss (nine) and is the sole leader in sacks (7.5), with defensive tackle Enyi Uwazurike contributing five so far, putting him in a tie for third.
“They’ve got at minimum two NFL players up there,” Brown said. “McDonald is as good a pass rusher as there is in our league. I don’t want to have an opportunity to mess up [Uwazurike’s] name, but he is a load. His presence was definitely felt against us last year.”
The Cyclones have thrived in the secondary where their three-safety alignment has played havoc on opposing pass offenses. Sophomore Isheem Young has two interceptions, tied for the league lead, and has broken up three passes.
But it’s the three-safety look that Brown and WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker point to that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the intricate workings of ISU defensive coordinator Jon Heacock. It’s not just that the Cyclones have great players, but it’s how Heacock hides and moves them, all while tricking opponents into misreading boxes and coverages, thus leading to stops and turnovers.
“Their pressure, which they did a nice job with against Oklahoma State, or they drop eight and there’s a bunch of tight windows, which makes it really hard,” Brown said. “They give you the impression, because they play a light box, that there’s going to be running room but that’s not the case. That’s an illusion because they slam those big defensive ends inside, the nose is a really good player, they’ve got four linebackers -- there looks like there’s one -- but they can get four in the box really, really fast.”
“It’s good window dressing and it’s somewhat of what our defense does too, but a four-man box can quickly become a six-man box,” Parker agreed. “So it’ll fool you into thinking there’s light boxes when really, there isn’t.”
So, for a West Virginia offense that seemed to find footing last week but has struggled with most of the challenges Iowa State presents, how do the Mountaineers combat Iowa State’s strengths?
More than anything, Brown, Parker and players agreed there is more priority than ever to limit the Cyclones’ tackles for loss and stay ahead of the chains. With Iowa State’s ability to rush the passer, disguise coverages and boxes, second- and third-and-longs are a recipe for disaster.
“What you have to do against them is you have to eliminate the negative plays,” Brown said. “When they feast on you is when they get you in second-and-longs and third-and-longs, they make it really difficult. You’ve got to do a good job on first and second down staying in manageable situations.”