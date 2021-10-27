After a slow start, No. 22 Iowa State's offense has found its groove.
In terms of individual talent and production over the last handful of games, Iowa State (5-2 overall, 3-1 Big 12) will be as good as any offense West Virginia (1-3, 3-4) has faced this season, with plenty of elite weapons in the running game and the passing game to give opposing coaches fits.
That’s WVU head coach Neal Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley this week. Making matters tougher, it’s an Iowa State team that’s had plenty of success against the Mountaineers in recent years, outscoring WVU 110-34 over the last three seasons, all wins for the Cyclones.
Many of the faces on Iowa State’s side of the ball are the same as they were in those contests, including the Cyclones' 42-6 romp in 2020 in Ames, Iowa. That includes quarterback Brock Purdy, wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, tight ends Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen (all seniors) and junior running back Breece Hall.
Experience. Explosiveness. Balance. The Cyclones will bring all of that and then some into the teams’ matchup in Morgantown on Saturday. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.
“Offensively they do a really nice job with their scheme, they’re a little bit unique in how they play as far as having two tight ends they play a lot and a fullback they play,” Brown said on Tuesday. “They have answers. It’s a veteran group. If you look at the guys they play on offense, I counted eight seniors with four juniors and a sophomore.”
While Iowa State’s offensive rankings from a team standpoint aren’t mind blowing -- the Cyclones are sixth in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and total offense (428.9 yards per contest) -- lately it's been much better than that. A slow start to the season, which has hampered Iowa State in past years as well, saw the team score just 33 combined points in its first two games (a 16-10 win over Northern Iowa and a 27-17 loss to Iowa). Since then, ISU has averaged 38.6 points per game.
And while the Cyclones are making up for early lost time from a team standpoint, numbers point to Iowa State having some of the best individual players in the conference. Hall is second in rushing only to Texas’ Bijan Robinson, averaging 116.9 yards per game, and his 11 touchdowns on the ground are tops in the league. Hutchinson’s 46 catches are the most in the Big 12 while his 539 yards rank him third, just three behind Texas’ Xavier Worthy. Meanwhile, Kolar’s 27 catches for 348 yards give him substantial leads in both categories among Big 12 tight ends.
And then there’s the size. Hutchinson checks in at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Hall is 6-1, 220 and Kolar (6-6, 260), Allen (6-7, 250) and third-string tight end Easton Dean (6-6, 255) are massive. That’s what stands out most to Lesley.
“When you’re 6-6 and 6-7 and whatever they are, you really don’t have to be unique with what you do, you have to be unique with where they put the ball," Lesley said. "They create a huge challenge, just their body presence.”
Iowa State uses pre-snap motions and shifts to get defenses off balance before the play even begins.
“It’s almost triple-option-esque the kind of numbers and angles to how they do it,” Lesley said.
“The schemes they’re doing aren’t necessarily unique, it’s how they get to them -- the shifts, the motions … they add an extra gap at times,” Brown added. “There’s a lot of similarities with Baylor except Baylor does less pre-snap adjustments, probably.”
The production the team’s skill players have churned out is nothing new. Hall, Hutchinson and Kolar were all Big 12 first-team selections a year ago with Hall earning first-team All-America honors. That doesn’t even mention Purdy, who was also a Big 12 first-teamer and has shaken off a bit of a rocky start and enters Saturday with 1,648 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 141 yards rushing as well.
“He’s probably one of the most competitive quarterbacks that I’ve seen,” Lesley said. “You know you have to stop Breece Hall but what [Purdy] does and how he moves around and the intermediate passing game they have brings another element to the game. You have to find a way to be good against both. We have a pretty decent start to it I think, so hopefully over the next couple of days we’ll figure it out.”