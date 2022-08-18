The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Footballcaseylegg

West Virginia kicker Casey Legg lines up field goal attempt during the 2021 season.

 AP photo

By now, Casey Legg’s journey from Cross Lanes Christian, a high school without a football team, to becoming the starting kicker at West Virginia University is well documented.

And while Legg certainly holds an appreciation for his journey down the road less traveled, it’s not the past he’s focused on, it’s the present and the future.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@RPritt on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you