MORGANTOWN — Left tackle Wyatt Milum had already accumulated a year of playing experience before sitting in front of the media for the first time on Saturday afternoon.
As tough as a question-and-answer session can be, the Spring Valley product said adjusting to life as a Division I Power Five starter was a little tougher.
Milum’s media debut came after an open practice in Milan Puskar Stadium coinciding with Fan Day. Players signed autographs and took part in meet-and-greets Saturday morning before taking to the field for a two-hour practice at 11 a.m.
Players wore helmets and shoulder pads for Saturday’s practice but it was not full contact. Most of the day consisted of positional drills with a few segments of offense-versus-defense in between.
Saturday was Milum’s second Fan Day and open practice, but as a true freshman last season he wasn’t made available to the media. That changed Saturday, and asked for the first time, Milum said starting was always his goal from the start.
“It was definitely my goal to become a starter,” Milum said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play college football. The hardest thing was transitioning to college technique. You can’t use the wrong technique and block someone in college, you’ve got to use the right one every time.”
“I had some reality checks.”
Yet, certainly, year two has brought even more improvements despite a freshman All-American honor from The Athletic and On3 last season. One, Milum is up to 311 pounds and said he feels significantly stronger. Secondly, the game and the system have become much more comfortable.
“I would definitely say more comfortable, the game has slowed down for me and I understand what’s going on more,” Milum said. “I put on some good weight. I can definitely tell I’ve gotten stronger.”
Despite the familiarity, there have been changes for Milum this season, media obligations aside. He was moved from right tackle to left tackle before spring practices and now, with months of reps under his belt, Milum said the adjustment has come naturally.
“The transition to left tackle, honestly, wasn’t that hard,” Milum said. “I had never played on the left side before but learning the kick step and pass protection were the most difficult things to do.”
With all five starters back along the offensive line, Milum is part of a unit that will once again be made up of 60% West Virginians, with fellow Spring Valley alumnus Doug Nester starting at right guard and sophomore center Zach Frazier, a Fairmont Senior product, back as well.
The chemistry of the group has been harped on by each player that has fielded questions thus far. Milum admitted that the in-state connection has become a point of pride.
“It’s amazing,” Milum said. “Honestly, West Virginia high school football really doesn’t get recognized the way it should because there is good football here in the state. It’s very exciting to see people from in the state play.”
Fans who stuck around until the end of practice were treated to a fun contest between WVU receivers Preston Fox and Reese Smith.
The two dropped back to the goal line and fielded punts with assistant coaches throwing things and swatting cones in front of their faces as the ball fell to the earth.
The team split in two with each player representing half the squad. A drop would have ended the contest, yet none ever came. That was certainly not surprising to Smith.
“I knew I was going to catch them, I knew [Fox] was going to catch them, so I was like, ‘We can sit here all day,’’’ Smith said. “I knew I wasn’t going anywhere.”
Quick hits
n Freshman defensive back Tyrin Woodby was injured as he and receiver Jarel Williams fought for a ball. Williams came down with the throw for one of the best catches of the day. Woodby’s injury wasn’t considered serious and he shouldn’t miss any practice time.
n Three defensive backs came up with interceptions thoughout the day, with Wesley McCormick and Aubrey Burks each picking off quarterback Garrett Greene. Avery Wilcox also came down with an errant pass thrown by freshman Nicco Marchiol.