The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

milumn418
Buy Now

WVU tackle Wyatt Milum (64) played on the right side of the line in 2021 but will move to the left side for 2022.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — Left tackle Wyatt Milum had already accumulated a year of playing experience before sitting in front of the media for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

As tough as a question-and-answer session can be, the Spring Valley product said adjusting to life as a Division I Power Five starter was a little tougher.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports for HD Media. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you