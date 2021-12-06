The Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 in Phoenix promises to be a tug of war between two defensive-minded teams when Minnesota (8-4) and West Virginia (6-6) meet for the first time.
In the meantime, Minnesota has come out the victor in a battle off the field as the team announced that Mountaineer offensive analyst Kirk Ciarrocca has taken the job of offensive coordinator with the Golden Gophers.
University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck made the announcement on Monday evening. Ciarrocca will serve as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a role he previously held from 2017-19. The hire is pending approval of the Board of Regents, according to a news release from the Golden Gophers.
The position is one in which Ciarrocca has served before. He was the offensive coordinator at Minnesota just two seasons ago with the Golden Gophers finishing third nationally in total offense and second in passing offense en route to an 11-2 season.
Ciarrocca followed current Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck from Western Michigan to Minnesota in 2017 after serving as the offensive coordinator with the Broncos from 2013-16.
On Nov. 29, Fleck announced that Minnesota offensive coordinator Mike Sanford had been let go. Since then, the dots have begun to be connected with reports coming out over the weekend linking Ciarrocca to that vacancy.
Fleck was asked about the position during a joint bowl news conference on Sunday evening.
“I just felt like we needed to change on offense,” Fleck said. “And Mike [Sanford] is a tremendous person and a wonderful football coach. I just felt like just needed ... a new direction in the leadership for that position.
“We are excited to welcome Kirk back to Minnesota,” said Fleck. “Kirk is one of the best offensive coordinators in the game, but he is also a tremendous person. We have a long professional history of working together, and I look forward to reuniting with him.
“(WVU coach Neal) Brown and I have known each other for a long time and have a great relationship,” said Fleck. “With Kirk having worked at both schools), we both agreed to not have Kirk coach in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl with his knowledge of both teams personnel. When we made the decision to hire Kirk, we did not yet know our bowl opponent. Coach Brown and I both thought this would be best to avoid any awkwardness for both sets of student-athletes. It’s the right thing to do.”
Brown played for Ciarrocca during his stint at Delaware (2002-07) and credited the coach with helping to leave a mark on WVU’s program.
“He’s kind of been a mentor and a friend, really, throughout my coaching career,” Brown said. “Our philosophies are similar and he’s been a great help here, not only for myself but I think, really, our entire staff. You know, he’s helped our offensive staff grow. He’s had great insight for our defensive staff.
“He can’t coach on the field, but our players — I think it’s been a fun experience for him. You’d have to ask him, but I think it’s been something he’s enjoyed. It’s come at a good point in his career, so we’ve been fortunate to have him.”
Ciarrocca has served as the intersection between Fleck and Brown, who each spoke of their relationship and mutual respect for each other on Sunday. In 2005, Brown, then as a wide receivers coach, served as an assistant under Ciarrocca while he was the offensive coordinator at Delaware. Fleck was the wide receivers coach at Rutgers while Ciarrocca was the offensive coordinator there in 2010.
Ciarrocca coordinated some of the best offenses in Minnesota’s history during his first stint in Maroon and Gold.
In 2019, the Gophers averaged 432 yards per game (fourth most in school history in the modern era) and 34.1 points per game (third most in school history in the modern era). That same year, Minnesota rushed for 25 touchdowns and threw for 31 touchdowns, which was the first time in school history that the Gophers reached both of those numbers in the same season.
Ciarrocca was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award in 2019 (presented annually to the best assistant coach in college football) as Minnesota joined LSU and Alabama and the only schools in the nation to produce two 1,000-yard receivers (Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Rodney Smith).
“We kind of both have ties to my former coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca,” Fleck said of Brown. “We both worked for him at different places and we were both working under him as a coordinator at different places. I’ve known Neal, like I said, back to the Western Michigan days and heard about him when I was at Rutgers and worked for Greg Schiano and was under Kirk Ciarrocca, so it dates all the way back to those days.
“(Brown is) a class act. He’s a wonderful human being. He’s an incredible football coach with a very creative mind.”