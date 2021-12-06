The Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 in Phoenix promises to be a tug of war between two defensive-minded teams when Minnesota (8-4) and West Virginia (6-6) meet for the first time.
In the meantime, the two programs may be involved in a tug of war off the field as well.
It all surrounds Mountaineer offensive analyst Kirk Ciarrocca, who could be a case of here today, gone tomorrow if reports linking Ciarrocca to the recently opened offensive coordinator position with the Golden Gophers are correct.
The history is there for the reported mutual interest to be warranted as it’s a position in which Ciarrocca has served before. He was the offensive coordinator at Minnesota just two seasons ago with the Golden Gophers finishing third nationally in total offense and second in passing offense en route to an 11-2 season.
Ciarrocca followed current Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck from Western Michigan to Minnesota in 2017 after serving as the offensive coordinator with the Broncos from 2013-16.
On Nov. 29, Fleck announced that Minnesota offensive coordinator Mike Sanford had been let go. Since then, the dots have begun to be connected with reports coming out over the weekend linking Ciarrocca to that vacancy.
Fleck was asked about the position during a joint bowl news conference on Sunday evening.
“I just felt like we needed to change on offense,” Fleck said. “And Mike [Sanford] is a tremendous person and a wonderful football coach. I just felt like just needed ... a new direction in the leadership for that position. And we’re working our way toward making a hire here very shortly.”
Pressed further as to what the team would do for the bowl game, Fleck hinted that a hire is already in place.
“We made a decision, but I’ll keep that internal right now as we go forward, how we’re going to be able to do that,” Fleck said. “Our staff knows what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do that. I’ll keep that internal as of right now, but I really like our plan as we move forward.”
There seemed to be as much uncertainty on West Virginia’s side when coach Neal Brown was asked if Ciarrocca — who came to Morgantown after a year as Penn State’s offensive coordinator in 2020 — would be on the Mountaineer staff for the bowl game.
“That’s a good question,” Brown said. “It’s a unique situation, so we’re going to kind of work through that. This is maybe a first in my career, but we’re going to work through that. I don’t have a good answer for that right now. So, it’s a unique matchup. We’ll figure it out here in the next day or so.”
Whichever side ends up with Ciarrocca, either in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl or after, would seem to have a coveted offensive mind in place for the future, and the connections are numbered and deep.
Brown played for Ciarrocca during his stint at Delaware (2002-07) and credited the coach with helping to leave a mark on WVU’s program.
“He’s kind of been a mentor and a friend, really, throughout my coaching career,” Brown said. “Our philosophies are similar and he’s been a great help here, not only for myself but I think, really, our entire staff. You know, he’s helped our offensive staff grow. He’s had great insight for our defensive staff.
“He can’t coach on the field, but our players — I think it’s been a fun experience for him. You’d have to ask him, but I think it’s been something he’s enjoyed. It’s come at a good point in his career, so we’ve been fortunate to have him.”
Ciarrocca has served as the intersection between Fleck and Brown, who each spoke of their relationship and mutual respect for each other on Sunday. In 2005, Brown, then as a wide receivers coach, served as an assistant under Ciarrocca while he was the offensive coordinator at Delaware. Fleck was the wide receivers coach at Rutgers while Ciarrocca was the offensive coordinator there in 2010.
Wherever Ciarrocca ends up, at least on the surface, there seems to be no hard feelings from any of the parties involved.
“We kind of both have ties to my former coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca,” Fleck said of Brown. “We both worked for him at different places and we were both working under him as a coordinator at different places. I’ve known Neal, like I said, back to the Western Michigan days and heard about him when I was at Rutgers and worked for Greg Schiano and was under Kirk Ciarrocca, so it dates all the way back to those days.
“[Brown is] a class act. He’s a wonderful human being. He’s an incredible football coach with a very creative mind.”