MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s full 2023 football schedule was released on Tuesday, with the Big 12 Conference announcing matchups and dates for league games in the upcoming season.
The Mountaineers, coming off a 5-7 2022 season, will play six games at Milan Puskar Stadium, including four against Big 12 foes, and will face off against new league members Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati this fall.
“Our players know what kind of schedule we play year in and year out, and they are preparing for the grind that it takes,” WVU coach Neal Brown said in a news release. “The Big 12 is so strong and competitive. Every league game brings a new challenge each week and this year will be no different.
“For the third straight year, we will open with a Power 5 opponent on the road, and we have a lot of work still ahead of us in our winter conditioning, spring practices and summer camp. The season will be here before you know it, and our focus will be on getting better every day in preparation for one of the strongest football schedules in the country."
WVU is slated to open the fall with a Sept. 2 nonconference game at Penn State, and will also have nonconference matchups at Milan Puskar Stadium against Duquesne on Sept. 9 and against Pitt on Sept. 16.
The series with Penn State is the third-longest in school history, but this fall’s meeting -- the 60th -- will be the first since 1992 and the first at Beaver Stadium since 1991.
The “Backyard Brawl” with Pitt will return for the 106th time -- the longest-running series in WVU program history -- and will be played in Morgantown for the first time since 2011.
“I am looking forward to my first football season at West Virginia and excited to be a part of the 'Backyard Brawl,' which is one of the greatest rivalries in college football," WVU athletic director Wren Baker said in a news release. "The Big 12 welcomes four new members into the league, which makes this a special season. My family and I are certainly looking forward to Gold and Blue football Saturdays in Morgantown."
WVU will open Big 12 play with a home game against Texas Tech on Sept. 23, before hitting the road to face TCU -- the defending national runner-up -- in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 30. After an off week, the Mountaineers will travel to Houston to face the Cougars on Oct. 12 -- a Thursday game.
The Mountaineers will host Oklahoma State on Oct. 21 after knocking off the Cowboys in the 2022 season finale in Stillwater, Oklahoma. It will be WVU’s homecoming.
WVU will travel to UCF for an Oct. 28 game, and will then welcome BYU to Milan Puskar Stadium for the first time on Nov. 4.
The Mountaineers will travel to Oklahoma for a Nov. 11 game after knocking off the Sooners late in the 2022 season in Morgantown, and will return home to face Cincinnati on Nov. 18. It will be the first time since 2010 the Bearcats have played in Morgantown.
WVU’s regular-season finale will be Nov. 25 at Baylor.
The Mountaineers will not face Big 12 members Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas or Texas in the 2023 regular season, with the additions of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to the league.
Big 12 teams will play nine league games without divisions, and the top two finishers by conference win percentage in the regular-season standings will play for the title. The Big 12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Kansas State was the 2022 Big 12 champion.
“I would like to thank our fans for their patience awaiting this historic schedule,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a news release. “Given its importance, the complexities of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and ensuring alignment with key stakeholders we were very deliberate with its development. I look forward to another highly competitive season of Big 12 football, and to welcoming our new members and their fans into the league.”
Game times and television schedules will be announced at a later date, and all dates are subject to change. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season are due to the Big 12 by June 1.
2023 West Virginia Football Schedule
- Sept. 2: at Penn State
- Sept. 9: vs. Duquesne
- Sept. 16: vs. Pitt
- Sept. 23: vs. Texas Tech
- Sept. 30: at TCU
- Oct. 12: at Houston
- Oct. 21: vs. Oklahoma State
- Oct. 28: at UCF
- Nov. 4: vs. BYU
- Nov. 11: at Oklahoma
- Nov. 18: vs. Cincinnati
- Nov. 25: at Baylor