West Virginia Iowa St Football

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown watches from the sideline during the first half of a Big 12 Conference football game against Iowa State on Nov. 5, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s full 2023 football schedule was released on Tuesday, with the Big 12 Conference announcing matchups and dates for league games in the upcoming season.

The Mountaineers, coming off a 5-7 2022 season, will play six games at Milan Puskar Stadium, including four against Big 12 foes, and will face off against new league members Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati this fall.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.

