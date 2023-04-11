The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Camellia Bowl Football

Michael Hayes kicks off for Georgia State during the 2021 Camellia Bowl against Ball State in Montgomery, Ala. Hayes transferred to West Virginia after the 2022 season.

 Vasha Hunt | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- It seems easy to determine who would win a kicking competition, like the one West Virginia has taking place this spring. Whoever makes more kicks, right?

“Sometimes, yeah,” said WVU special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz. “Sometimes it is.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you