West Virginia had an excellent July in football recruiting, and continued that run in August with the commitment of Florida linebacker Travious “Trey” Lathan on Saturday.
Pitt and West Virginia were Lathan’s two finalists, surviving a group of some three dozen offers that included Power Five schools Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan, State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia. Akron, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida A&M and Florida International were among other notable schools that also offered scholarships.
A highly skilled athlete who has played multiple positions in high school on both offense and defense, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Lathan is expected to begin his Mountaineer career as an outside linebacker. That would likely slot him at the will, but depending on how he grows, he could also wind up as a bandit in West Virginia’s versatile defense.
While he could also be a very good wide receiver in college, Lathan’s physical attributes make him even more attractive as an in-space defender. He changes direction efficiently and pursues with abandon, and adds speed to his final steps when closing to make tackles. He displays good instincts in working through traffic near the line of scrimmage and shows ability to avoid blockers to find his way to the ball. He’s also an effective blitzer, picking good paths into the backfield and getting into position to break up plays.
Playing safety much of the time for Gulliver Prep in 2020, he also exhibited good downfield pass-covering skills, turning and running to stay with receivers from any lineup spot. Put together, he shows many of the skills that should translate to the outside linebacker position, with its multiple responsibilities, at WVU.
Lathan, who made his official visit to WVU in mid-June, had 20 tackles during last year’s abbreviated season and grabbed 14 passes for 239 yards and two TDs on offense.
With at least two and perhaps as many as four linebackers from an already thin group departing after this season -- the extra year of COVID eligibility will make for some tough decisions from players this winter -- the addition of Lathan is a welcome one for WVU. He is the 17th commitment in the Class of 2022, joining Raleigh Collins III and Aric Burton as potential players at that spot.
