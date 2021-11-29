A popular recent national narrative involves the seemingly ever-increasing number of college football bowl games and whether or not some of the lesser postseason games are warranted or even wanted.
But one needn’t look any further than West Virginia’s players and coaches following a 34-28 win at Kansas on Saturday for evidence of a bowl’s importance.
With the win, the Mountaineers clinched bowl eligibility for the 18th time since 2000, yet in few of those seasons was the sense of accomplishment any greater. From starting 2-4, to back-to-back losses against Oklahoma State and Kansas State to put the Mountaineers in must-win territory in each of the last two weeks of the regular-season schedule, the season has been a grind full of twists and turns, ups and downs.
WVU wasn’t the only team to become bowl eligible on Saturday. An upset win by North Texas over UTSA got the Mean Green there, and they were joined by Virginia Tech, Tulsa and LSU, bringing the total number of qualified teams to 83, one more than the 82 spots available.
That means one eligible team will be left out, but all bowl projections from major outlets have WVU safely in. That was certainly the assumption among the Mountaineers Saturday night in Lawrence, Kansas.
“I think it’s critical,” WVU coach Neal Brown said in a postgame press conference. “We have a chance to finish the year with a three-game win streak. We have a chance to send the guys that are exiting out in the right manner. We have a chance to set the tone for next year, because we’ve got a lot of these guys coming back. So it is, it’s an important mark and our guys in that locker room are excited about it.”
To a man, the players that followed Brown to the podium backed that up.
“I think it’s huge to go to a bowl game,” quarterback Jarret Doege said. “It’s another opportunity to play another football game. The seniors want to play another game as well, and anytime I can play another football game, I’m all about it.”
“It’s important because we earned it,” running back Leddie Brown added. “We worked so hard all season and sometimes we was at a low and sometimes we had a high, but in all reality we worked hard throughout the season and I feel like we deserve to be in a bowl.”
At times this year, especially after a 45-20 loss to Baylor that accounted for the team’s third-straight setback and moved the Mountaineers to 2-4, it was tough to envision a .500 record, much less the bowl game that would accompany it.
But it’s something heading out of the bye week following the game against the Bears that senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo all but guaranteed. And though the losses to the Oklahoma State and Kansas State were setbacks in the second half of the season, the Mountaineers were better nearly across the board after that bye week and will likely be rewarded with an extra game.
“I definitely believed it,” Chandler-Semedo said. “This is a team I’ve been with forever. A lot of us are fourth- and fifth-year guys, so I’ve worked with these guys. I’ve played games with these guys. I’ve been with some of these guys every day and they’re some of my best friends and I know the work we put in and I know we’re better than going 2-10 or 3-9 or 4-8.
“We deserve to be in a bowl. You could say our record should be better than it is, but you’ve got to take on the challenges that are presented to you. Sometimes we came out on top, sometimes we didn’t, but we’ve got a chance to play one more and that’s the most important thing.”
As in most walks of life, the destination cannot be fully appreciated without the journey. That perspective certainly came through in the players’ comments on Saturday.
“That’s kind of what I think about, we were 2-4 and kept fighting, taking the next six games as a new season,” Doege said. “We just kept fighting, kept battling. I’m proud of our players and coaching staff for getting bowl eligible.”
“I just think we’ve played better as a whole team and as an offense. We’re putting up more points, more touchdowns. We just kept going back to work, fixing our mistakes, trying to keep winning football games.”