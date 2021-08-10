On Tuesday, West Virginia donned shells for the first time, consisting of upper-body pads and a padded girdle. The team is slated to go in full pads for the first time on Wednesday.
And though the team is still 25 days from its season opener at Maryland on Sept. 4, each day that comes and goes sees with it ever-intensifying physicality and urgency.
Coach Neal Brown took to the podium after Tuesday’s split-squad practice and gave a few reviews of individual players and positional groups, but he also stressed the importance of the rest of this week in terms of being ready for the open of the season.
“Today was the first opportunity our guys have had to play what I would call real football,” Brown said. “I think once we get through today and tomorrow where guys get used to thud situations [hitting but no tackling] and tackle situations, I expect it to be cleaner on Saturday.
“So today we had a thud, nobody is getting tackled, and then tomorrow we’ll thud again. Those first two days where you get your body acclimated to getting hit, and it’s more up front than it is at the skill positions, then we’ll have a day off on Thursday, come back and have a light practice on Friday — I anticipate on Saturday we’re going to be in the stadium it will be all team, how much we tackle how much we don’t, to be determined — but I think that’s the day where it will start to show.
“I think we come in through Saturday and you’ll say, ‘OK, these guys have taken the step that we need them to,’ or, ‘Maybe they’re not quite ready, what do we need to do in the next week to get them there?’”
Tuesday’s practices focused largely on the run game, both offensively and defensively. Brown said the defense held the advantage early with the offense gaining traction late in a spirited competition between the top of the team’s depth charts.
For the most part, Brown seems to be fairly satisfied with his projected starters. Yet perhaps his biggest undertaking since arriving in 2019 is building depth, a process that started nearly at square one and still continues.
On Tuesday, Brown said that while the roster is in a much better spot than it was two years ago, there are still significant strides that need to be taken, especially on defense.
“I think that the way we look is we look better,” Brown said. “I think our team speed is the best we’ve had in three years. We’re a longer team. I think we have more depth at certain positions — offensive line, linebacker, I think we have some guys that can play in those particular positions.
“But the thing too that really shows up is there’s a significant difference between our ones and twos on defense especially, so we’ve got to do a good job with those young guys. There’s talent there, we just have to get them some experience and we have to do that quickly.”
Zeroing in even further, Brown indicated that depth in the defensive backfield is one of the team’s biggest needs. Last week, Brown admitted that he would have liked to have added another player to help solidify that group through the transfer portal but didn’t want to reach to make that happen.
So what Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley have is a group of defensive backs with a ton of experience at the top and virtually none underneath. Safeties Alonzo Addae, Scottie Young and Sean Mahone are all seniors with years of playing experience both in Morgantown and beyond (Young played three seasons at Arizona and Addae played two years at FCS New Hampshire).
Cornerback Nicktroy Fortune is entering his junior season but has appeared in 21 games for the Mountaineers already, including 12 starts. KJ Martin, a sophomore safety and former Capital High School standout, opted out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but made four starts and appeared in 12 games as a freshman in 2019.
Fortune and some combination of the three safeties figure to start, with the fourth seeing significant snaps in relief. But otherwise it’s a group virtually devoid of game seasoning.
“Defensively, I think the first and second level our depth is much improved,” Brown said, speaking of the defensive line and linebackers. “Now, the third level, we have numbers but we have really old guys and really young guys. I like the talent in the third level in the secondary, but there’s a lot of inexperience there and we’re going to have to get those guys ready. We’re getting them a lot of reps.”
As for the cornerback spot opposite Fortune vacated by Dreshun Miller, who transferred to Auburn, Daryl Porter and Jackie Matthews would figure to be the logical choices. Porter, now a sophomore, appeared in six games last season and Matthews, a junior-college transfer before the beginning of last year, appeared in all 10, mostly on special teams.
Brown gave an update on that positional battle on Tuesday and added Charles Woods, a junior who transferred in from Illinois State prior to last season, into the mix as well.
“I think Daryl Porter has had a tremendous start to camp,” Brown said. “Now he has to continue — he had a really good start last year in camp and kind of fell off. I think his body’s more mature and he’s going to be able to handle the work better than he did a year ago. Jackie has been bothered a little bit by a foot but he’s playing through it. I like Charles Woods. I think he’s a guy that’s getting used to the speed of the game because it’s faster, but I think all three of those guys are more than capable.”