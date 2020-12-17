West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown and his staff certainly had some targets in mind when it came to the 2021 recruiting class.
Some of them were positional and some of them were geographical. And while Brown admitted his staff didn’t win all of its recruiting battles, progress was made on both of those fronts.
One of the biggest places where Brown and his staff wanted to improve West Virginia’s presence was the state of Ohio. After landing no recruits from the Buckeye State in the class of 2020, WVU had five players from Ohio in the class of 2021 out of 16 total signees Wednesday.
That’s a sign of progress in a key border state.
“If you probably went back and played this press conference from a year ago, I talked about some areas and there’s some areas that we’ve still got to improve on — Western [Pennsylvania], New Jersey, those are some areas we’ve got to continue to build relationships and make inroads,” Brown said Wednesday. “We’re not pleased with where we’re at, but definitely, one of those areas that we talked about was Ohio. Today we’ve got five signees from the state of Ohio, we’ve got multiple coaches that are in there recruiting and I think they’ve done a really good job of building relationships.”
Four-star running back Jaylen Anderson and three-star prospects Treylan Davis (tight end), Tomas Rimac (offensive line), Hammond Russell IV (defensive line) and Andrew Wilson-Lamp (defensive back/wide receiver) all signed on the dotted line on Wednesday, proving WVU’s progress in the Buckeye State.
“We will continue to hit that state hard,” Brown said. It’s really high-level football traditionally and this was a really solid class in that state this year.”
Ohio has also become a crucial recruiting battleground. Ohio State continues to have a dominant presence there, getting six commitments from home-state players. With that comes a large presence by a large portion of the Big Ten Conference as well. The rise of Cincinnati has also led to continued success in Ohio for coach Luke Fickell, who is a former Ohio State assistant. Even Big 12 rival Iowa State is starting to make its way into the Buckeye State as Matt Campbell inked three Ohio players on Wednesday.
Brown said he expects those wars to be waged each season, but added that the Mountaineers have no plans on vacating those battles anytime soon.
“It’s an area I became familiar with when I was at Kentucky, we recruited it hard,” Brown said. “I have respect for football in that state and how it’s coached and how it’s played. There’s a lot of tough kids there that translate over to West Virginia in a really good way.
“For all those reasons, you’re going to have to win some battles when you go there because it’s being recruited by the Big 10, Iowa State is in there and we won our fair share.”
In the search for future talent, Brown and his staff even looked overseas, hauling in two players from Europe in three-star tight end Victor Wikstrom (Sweden) and defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen (Finland). The Mountaineers dabbled in Europe last year as well, signing three-star cornerback Jairo Feverus from the Netherlands. Feverus appeared in just two games this season, against Eastern Kentucky and Kansas State.
As a young player, the jury is still out on Feverus and, in a way, it’s still out on recruiting overseas players. Brown admitted it’s new territory for coaches, and the only way to know it’s viability is to reassess a few years down the road.
“I think it’s kind of the next frontier in recruiting,” Brown said. “I think everybody is in a trial run on this. We’re on year two, we signed one international player a year ago, and in traditional times he would be a redshirt, so it’s too early to speak on where he’s at. We had two very productive Canadian players this year with Akheem Mesidor and Alonzo Addae.
“Victor [Wiksktrom] was here at camp, he’s been here a couple of times … he’s a physically mature kid, ran really well. I was pleasantly surprised with his football intelligence and he’s a guy we’re excited about and have a live [evaluation] on.
“Edward [Vesterinen] was a guy we thought was going to be really close to coming and helping us in the fall, but due to the pandemic we couldn’t get the necessary paperwork done so he’ll join us in January. But a big, physical guy that can bend and so we felt like both these guys were really good fits.”