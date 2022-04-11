Saturday’s WVU football practice in Morgantown brought with it the team’s second scrimmage as part of spring practices that will conclude on April 23 with the Gold-Blue Game.
There have certainly been a number of things to keep an eye on this spring, but among the most important is the ongoing battle for playing time in the secondary.
On Saturday, coach Neal Brown took to the microphone for a post-practice press conference and gave an in-depth update on the proceedings in the defensive backfield, adding that the plan is to bring at least one if not two more secondary players in from the transfer portal before the start of fall camp.
Also, when asked, Brown had no further update on returning safety Saint McLeod, who is out for the spring after being stabbed in Morgantown the first weekend in March.
“Charles Woods has played at a high level and we have high expectations for him,” Brown said. “He’s done well this spring and we believe he’ll be one of the top corners in the conference this year. The other (cornerback) spot is open and Malachi (Ruffin) and Andrew Wilson-Lamp are both getting a lot of playing time there. They kind of alternate with the ones and twos. Mumu (Bin-Wahad) as a true freshman and he and Ty Woodby are playing. They might not be quite ready yet, we’ll see.
“At safety, Marcis Floyd continues to grow and I think that’s going to be his spot. I think we’ll leave him there. Maybe in some dime packages he could go down and potentially play corner but I think safety is going to be his spot. I think it’s a nice fit.
“And then Aubrey (Burks) and Hershey (McLaurin) are really battling at that other safety spots. And we’ll have some guys. Caleb Coleman made a nice play, this was his best practice thus far too and he’s made some solid improvements throughout.”
QB battle
The battle for the starting quarterback job continues to be a bit of a mixed bag, according to Brown, and his comments about the three-way race between Garrett Greene, Will “Goose” Crowder and Nicco Marchiol reflected that on Saturday.
But days like Saturday — a full scrimmage in front of a crowd — do mean more, according to Brown, and all of that is being factored in as the process of selecting a starter continues.
“It’s kind of like when you’re taking a class, homework and daily work are the regular practices and these scrimmages are exams and exams count for more,” Brown said. “I haven’t watched the tape yet, I’ll be able to give you a better feel when I watch it. And we make it a point to tell them that these count for more because you want them to have to perform under some pressure.
“We want to continue to put the quarterbacks in some tough situations to see how close they are to being ready.”
Lawton progressing
One player who has been mentioned by Brown on multiple occasions this spring is former South Charleston standout Zeiqui Lawton, who transferred in after redshirting at Cincinnati last year.
With Akheem Mesidor having transferred and with the staff being cautious with senior Dante Stills, there are more repetitions available along the defensive front than perhaps previously thought, and Brown has continued to praise Lawton for making the most of them.
“He’s got a high football IQ,” Brown said on Saturday. “He does a really good job of reading blocks and he plays hard.
“He’s stronger at the point of attack than a lot of young players. Those are the things that are really jumping out so far with him.”
Injury update
Brown also gave brief updates on a couple of starters who are out for the spring while rehabbing injuries — tight end Mike O’Laughlin and linebacker Exree Loe.
On O’Laughlin: “He’s ahead on his rehab, he’s done really well with that. He’s getting closer to being able to jog or run on hard surfaces. If everything continues to progress in the same manner, we anticipate him being ready for the season.”
On Loe: “He looks better, he should be able to run in May. We hope he’ll be full activity once we hit the summer.”
Moving indoors
Finally, While Saturday marked the 10th of 15 spring practices, it felt like anything other than spring on Saturday in Morgantown as temperatures continued to fall in the state. While Brown said he wanted to practice in the stadium, the choice was made to hold the scrimmage indoors not for the players or staff, but for recruits, coaches present for the team’s coach’s clinic over the weekend and one family member in particular.
“My father-in-law was here, I wanted to be nice to him, right?” Brown said. “I’d like for it to be 75 and sunny, that would help us, right? We went inside today. We could have easily practiced outside, but I felt like we had a lot of people watching us today.”