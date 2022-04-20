While Saturday’s Gold-Blue Game will signify the conclusion of spring practices and will give Mountaineer football fans a look at players and positional battles, it will also serve as the debut of sorts of new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s offense.
How much of the new attack is unveiled on Saturday remains to be seen, and it likely won’t be much. But so far in practice, WVU head coach Neal Brown has been largely impressed not only with the schematics of it, but with Harrell as a person and as a coach.
“I think he’s got answers,” Brown said during a press conference on Tuesday. “I think his teaching of the quarterbacks within the pass game, I’ve been impressed with. It’s simple for the offensive players but it’s complex defensively and he’s done a really good job of making rules within it. I think his way of teaching the staff and thus the staff teaching the players has been productive. We haven’t had many missed assignments, and when you’re introducing a new offense, that’s not usually the case.
“Very few communication errors and very few missed assignments, which means they know what to do and they’re learning.”
To a man, most offensive players to appear in front of the media this spring have maintained that the new offense isn’t a vast departure from years past, and Brown said some of that has been due to Harrell making some concessions in terms of terminology and the philosophies up front.
“I think it says a lot about him, he came in and a lot of things in the run game we were doing, we’ll continue to do,” Brown said. “He left some of the calls up front because we’ve got everybody returning up there. I thought that was important. I thought that showed some humility on his part.
“Within the run game, I think he’s done a nice job of formationally getting some advantages and I think he’s grown as well with some of the things that we’ve done here in the past well as far as [run-pass options] and some things in the screen game. I don’t want to speak until we get all 15 [spring practices] done but I like the progress we’re making.”
Building at bandit
One area Brown identified as a position of needed development before the spring started was at bandit, the linebacker/defensive line hybrid position being battled out between Jared Bartlett and Lanell Carr.
In reality, and in the interest of keeping players fresh, both figure to find plenty of snaps when the season begins. Redshirt freshman Ja’Corey Hammett is also listed at the position.
When Brown was the head coach at Troy, in the early days of the current scheme created largely by former defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, players like DeMarcus Ware made the position a vital one in terms of rushing the passer. While holding either Carr or Bartlett to Ware’s expectations is likely unfair, Brown expects more from the position this season, and so far this spring he said he’s been getting just that.
“They’ve answered, really pleased with them,” Brown said. “I thought they had their best day Thursday collectively.
“Lanell Carr is coming on. He’s been a guy we always knew had a lot of raw ability, it’s about being consistent in his daily habits. You never know when the light is going to come on and it’s come on this spring for him, which is encouraging.
“Bartlett has shown flashes throughout his career, what we’ve wanted is to make some of the routine plays more frequently and he’s doing that. I was really pleased on Thursday. I thought he played just a really solid game. It was clean. So, both of those guys are definitely making improvements and we need them to.”
Meanwhile, at spear ...
Davis Mallinger, now a redshirt freshman, is one of several players Brown is hoping will step up in a secondary that was depleted heavily through the transfer portal. At the very least, Brown said Mallinger has found a home at the spear position, where he will stay for the foreseeable future.
“He’s going to stay there,” Brown said. “I think that’s his best position now going into the fall. Will he be there his entire career? I don’t know. He can play on the roof at safety but there’s a lot less thinking involved down at spear and it gives us the ability to play some man coverage.”
Saint be praised
While on the topic of the secondary, Brown gave a brief update on Saint McLeod, a sophomore safety who has missed the spring after being stabbed in an incident in Morgantown in early March.
“I talked to him [Monday], he’s feeling better, and as far as when he can work out, he told me he ran,” Brown said. “Wounds are healing and he seems to be improving.”