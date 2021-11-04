In the aftermath of West Virginia’s 38-31 upset win over No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday, WVU coach Neal Brown was seen emphatically celebrating while quarterback Jarret Doege was all smiles in a postgame interview.
Both had taken the brunt of the criticism from fans during the course of WVU’s 2-4 start, but the two have had major roles in the team’s rebound as the Mountaineers have ripped off consecutive wins over TCU and the Cyclones.
On Thursday, Brown called into the Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt in an interview that will air on Friday, and he was asked about the emotions that came after the big win.
“When you see raw emotion, it’s because of the investment,” Brown said. “When your investment is high, your emotions are high because it means something. Honestly, I was probably more happy for [Doege] than anybody within our program because he played so well against a great opponent.
“In my opinion, he’s been unfairly criticized. Has he played perfect? No, but there’s a lot of contributing factors when he doesn’t play as well and I firmly believe the quarterback gets too much credit when we win and not enough credit when we lose, because for a quarterback to be successful he needs everybody on offense. That’s not the case for any other position in football where they need everybody else. He played well, threw the deep ball extremely well and I was happy for him.”
RANKING THE RANKINGS: The College Football Playoff committee’s initial rankings were released this week and drew ire of fans and pundits.
In those rankings, in which the top four at the end of the year will compete in the playoff, one-loss Alabama was ranked ahead of undefeated teams Michigan State (third), Cincinnati (sixth), Oklahoma (eighth) and Wake Forest (ninth). The Bearcats were especially a topic of discussion as they are ranked No. 2 in the both the AP and coaches polls.
It has become a weekly hot-button issue since the playoff was instated in 2014. On Thursday, Brown was asked for his opinion on the committee and the process.
“I think every system we’ve had has had issues, and what I mean by that is, when it was the AP poll and the coaches poll [that determined a national champion], we had issues, and then we went to the BCS and there was issues, and now we’ve gone to the CFP with four [teams] and there’s issues,” Brown said. “And everybody wants to expand, but when we expand, it’s just going to go from everybody arguing about who the four is to arguing about who the eight or the 12 are. And the same thing happens in basketball. The tournament has expanded all the way to 68 teams and people are concerned about who 68-75 are.
“I’m careful to complain unless I have a solution, and I don’t have a solution right now. Do I think some teams were lower than they should’ve been? Absolutely. Is it a little gray what the metrics are and how they are determined? Absolutely, but I’m not sitting here with a solution that’s better either, and so that’s where the issue is with our game.
“But I’ll say this, on the issues in college football, the CFP is way down the list.”
MAJOR EVENT: For the second time this season, West Virginia will retire a number on Saturday as Major Harris’ No. 9 will be enshrined at the stadium.
On Tuesday, Brown spoke about Harris and his credentials and elaborated on Thursday.
“I just remember as a young guy watching him, he was definitely my intro to West Virginia football,” Brown said. “Such a unique talent and a man before his time. You don’t say that about very many people, but he was before his time and it’s going to be a huge day for him. His whole high school from Pittsburgh is coming. It’s going to happen at the end of the first quarter and it’s going to be a big deal and happy for him. Well deserved.”
NOT A MULLET GUY: Brown was asked if he would ever consider growing a mullet, the signature look of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Cowboys, ranked No. 11, are the Mountaineers’ opponent on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Morgantown.
Stealing Gundy’s style was an idea that Brown quickly dismissed.
“I don’t think I can grow my hair that long, it doesn’t grow,” Brown said. “[During] the pandemic, I didn’t get a haircut, but mine wouldn’t grow.
“I’ve got plenty of it, it’s just turning more gray. I can’t decide if it’s because I’ve got two daughters or if it’s because of this job.”
LEGG UP FOR HONOR: Also on Thursday, WVU kicker and Cross Lanes native Casey Legg was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the top kicker in college football.
So far this season, Legg is 14 for 15 on field goals and made his first 13 in a row before having a kick blocked at TCU. Legg leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage (93.3%) and is second in total field goals and field goals per game (1.75).