FANDAY Dixon

WVU's Will Dixon signs a young fan's T-shirt during Fan Day festivities Saturday in Morgantown.

 FRANK SALUCCI | For BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN -- Approximately 1,500 people descended on Mountaineer Field Saturday morning to get autographs from their favorite West Virginia football players and coaches during Fan Day.

Those who made the trip to the stadium were invited to stick around and watch the two-hour football practice that followed. Hundreds sat in the stands on a gorgeous day and got to see the team go through a wide range of drills in uppers (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts).

