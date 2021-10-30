MORGANTOWN — Heading into Saturday’s matchup against Iowa State, WVU head coach Neal Brown referenced last year’s 42-6 win for the Cyclones several times and spoke about the change it sparked in the Mountaineers over the offseason.
In particular, he spoke of how dominant Iowa State was along the lines of scrimmage a year ago. On Saturday, with largely the same cast of characters on both sides, the difference couldn’t have been more striking or more important in the final outcome.
The WVU offensive line, which took its lumps across a 2-4 first half of the season, allowed no sacks over 47 pass attempts Saturday and helped plow the way for running back Leddie Brown’s second consecutive 100-plus-yard performance as the Mountaineers rolled up 492 yards and won a shootout 38-31.
On the other end, the Mountaineers sacked Iowa State’s Brock Purdy twice and, despite being gashed on a couple of long run plays from running back Breece Hall and allowing Purdy to escape on several occasions, sustained a presence in the Cyclones backfield.
In the postgame, Neal Brown elaborated a little more on the slow process of trying to bring the offensive line along.
“We didn’t play as well up front early in the year as we thought we would,” Brown admitted. “It’s been a process to change that offensive line room — not that we haven’t had some good players here, we have — but we just haven’t had the depth and we’ve lacked strength at the point of attack. A lot of that is because we’re playing youth and we’re probably a year away from a depth standpoint of getting to where we want to be.”
But if the last two weeks are any indication, the ball is rolling in the right direction. Brown praised sophomore center Zach Frazier for that turnaround and explained how Frazier’s effect has been felt not only on offense but on defense.
“The first two-and-a-half years here, [the offensive line] was one of the weakest groups or one of the worst-performing groups when it came to our offseason program in the winter and summer, and that completely flipped,” Brown said. “And the reason it flipped is because of guys like Zach Frazier — he set a standard. [Transfer guard] Doug Nester came in and he was all in, [guard] James Gmiter, the switch turned on how he prepared.
“It really starts with Zach Frazier, he completely flipped the mentality of the offensive line and then what happens is, the O-line and the D-line always work out together and it’s really competitive in the offseason. They’re always challenging each other whether it’s in drills, whether it’s in the weight room, so they saw the O-line start picking up, then the D-line started picking up.”
On Saturday, both were pivotal in chewing up the Big 12’s best defense (statistically) and coming up with just enough plays to hold the Cyclones at bay with the game on the line. It was an Iowa State program that had defeated the Mountaineers three straight times in blowout fashion by a combined 110-34. It’s one that Neal Brown admitted on Saturday that he and his staff have tried to emulate in terms of building a program.
A victory against ISU may have validated Brown’s climb more than any game to date in his West Virginia career now in its third season.
“It’s really been a process of three years and we’re not exactly where we want to be,” Brown said. “But if you want to talk about why we played better, it starts with our strength staff and [strength and conditioning coach] Mike Joseph and his entire [staff].
“You can ask the players, that 42-6 score was up from the time we came back in January until fall camp and it was emphasized. For us to compete in this league against the elite teams, which they are, we were going to have to be stronger and more physical.”
EXTRA POINTS
n Prior to Saturday’s game, WVU held its 31st annual Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The 2021 class included Keri Bland (cross country/track), Nicco Campriani (rifle), Noel Devine (football), Dale Farley (football), Mike Fox (football), Lajuanda Moody (gymnastics) and Olayinka Sanni (women’s basketball). Their inductions brought the number of athletes enshrined in the WVU Hall of Fame to 215.
n After being called game-time decisions all week, neither WVU tight end Mike O’Laughlin nor cornerback Nicktroy fortune played on Saturday. In relief of O’Laughlin, TJ Banks had three catches for 34 yards, nearly matching his previous career production of four catches for 40 yards, and Neal Brown credited him with playing the best game of his career thus far. Charles Woods got the start in Fortune’s absence and broke up a pass to go with four tackles.
n While West Virginia was dealing with its own injury woes on Saturday, Iowa State was arguably without the bigger piece with linebacker Mike Rose, the reigning Big 12 defensive player of the year, out after suffering an injury against Oklahoma State last week. During the week, coach Matt Campbell said he expected Rose to play but that didn’t come to fruition.
n The Mountaineers’ 492 yards of offense was the most Iowa State had given up all season. In fact, it was the first time this year the Cyclones had yielded over 350 yards of offense in 2021, something WVU had achieved by the third quarter.
n With his 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Cyclones’ Breece Hall extended his streak of consecutive games with a rushing touchdown to 20. That streak is a Big 12 record and is the nation’s fourth-longest FBS streak since 1996.