As part of West Virginia’s game at against Texas Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, the Mountaineers will formally retire former WVU linebacker Darryl Talley’s No. 90.
Talley will become the fourth Mountaineer to have his number retired, along with Ira Rodgers (21), Sam Huff (75) and Bruce Bosley (77), with quarterback Major Harris (9) joining that exclusive club later this season.
It’s quite an honor to be bestowed on Talley, a Mountaineer legend and College Football Hall of Fame member, and West Virginia coach Neal Brown believes nose guard Akheem Mesidor — the current and, ultimately, last Mountaineer to wear No. 90 — is honoring Talley each game as well.
After Mesidor’s playing days in Morgantown are through, No. 90 will be retired forever. The sophomore has continued to draw rave reviews from his coaching staff with his exploits up front all season, and that continued with an impressive outing from the Mountaineer defense in a 16-13 loss at Oklahoma last Saturday.
“I think it’s important to note that Darryl Talley is getting his number retired,” Brown said. “Enjoyed getting to know him over the last two years, as good a defensive player that’s ever played here. I think it’s fitting too that a guy playing at an extremely high level will be the last to wear 90 here too.”
It’s difficult to quantify the impact Mesidor has on the game statistically. He’s fourth on the team with 17 tackles and has 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack to go with that. The now-graduated Darius Stills had much the same numbers when he was 11th on the team with 31 tackles to go with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2020, yet he was a consensus All-American at season’s end while playing on the interior of the defensive line.
But in WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley’s scheme, stats aren’t indicative of play in the middle, and much of the success the West Virginia front and defense as a whole has had over the last two games starts with Mesidor eating up blocks, clogging lanes and freeing linebackers and edge rushers to get home against one-on-one blocks.
Yet, according to Lesley, if one ever needs visual evidence of what has made Mesidor a great player this season, just focus in during the course of a game.
“It’s just how he plays,” Lesley said. “He plays the game the way it was designed to be played, that’s really it. I know he gets tired sometimes, but he doesn’t play like it. There’s a couple of plays — a lot of them don’t show up on stat sheets — that’s just relentless effort to the football. It’s as simple as that, and that’s what sets him apart.”
CENTER OF ATTENTION: West Virginia reached the Oklahoma 28-yard line in a 13-13 game late in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead. However, a false start and a bad snap, both on sophomore center Zach Frazier, netted a loss of 26 yards and took the Mountaineers well out of field-goal range.
It ultimately led to a punt and the game-winning drive for Oklahoma.
Immediately in the aftermath during his postgame news conference, Brown rushed to the defense of his center, and, after watching film, his stance only hardened.
“Zach Frazier played his ass off,” Brown said. “He played well. Zach Frazier, if he’s not our hardest worker — and he probably is, but he’s in the conversation, not to hurt anyone else’s feelings — he’s our best-prepared, he’s one of our best practice players, he does everything that gives you an opportunity to perform well on Saturday night.
“We had 63 countable snaps, probably 59 of those were pretty good and he’s playing against two guys ... really, really good players in there, and I thought he did a great job. He had two bad plays and there’s not a whole lot of correcting to it. It was a bad play. He thought the quarterback asked for the ball and he didn’t. That’s kind of what it is. Zach Frazier over the course of the next 3½ years, I’ll take him every time.”
PORTER TURNS THE CORNER: It’s been a breakout season for defensive back Jackie Matthews, who was named the team’s defensive award winner through the first two games and who has shown the ability to play multiple positions throughout the WVU secondary.
On Saturday at Oklahoma, he came up with the team’s first interception of the season, but it was a relatively more unsung hero who started the play.
That was redshirt freshman Daryl Porter, who beat out Matthews for the team’s second starting cornerback spot opposite Nicktroy Fortune. Porter’s season started a bit rocky as he was burned a couple of times for big plays in the team’s season-opening 30-24 loss to Maryland.
But since then, Porter has steadily found his footing, and Lesley believes he saw his corner turn a corner with a solid performance against the high-octane Sooners.
“Saturday was one of the first times that I had seen Daryl play with a lot of confidence,” Lesley said. “Daryl is not the biggest guy and sometimes you look at it and say, ‘That’s why,’ but he didn’t blink.”