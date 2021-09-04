COLLEGE PARK, Md. — West Virginia coach Neal Brown hadn’t had much time to reflect or gather his thoughts after a tough 30-24 loss at Maryland on Saturday when he sat down in front of the media.
There were several evaluations he wasn’t ready to make without some film study. But in terms of where his team would go from an opening low? Well, to Brown, there’s only one direction to go.
“We don’t have a choice,” Brown said. “We have to respond. We have an 11-game season left. We need to bounce back and we’ve still got a lot to play for.”
There was plenty of blue and gold mixed into the 43,811 fans on hand on Saturday as, for the first time since 2019, the team was playing in front of a full crowd. The Mountaineer faithful looked on as WVU turned the ball over four times and struggled with many of the same issues offensively that handcuffed the team at times a year ago.
Their voices were heard in the stadium and even more weighed in throughout on social media. Brown likely heard some of that and understood much more would come in the following days and addressed the fans in Saturday’s postgame.
“I know our fan base is going to be disappointed and I get that and that’s fair,” Brown said. “We’d like to play better and we’d like to play clean. It’s fair for them to be upset, it’s fair for the criticism, but as a football team, we’ve got to continue to get better.”
Saturday’s loss certainly exposed some issues, but for Brown, exposed is better than hidden when it comes to things to fix.
“We’ve got to regroup, we’ve got two in a row at home and at least we know where we’re at right now,” he said. “I think that you’re going to have adversity at some point and what I told the guys in the locker room is, ‘Hey, we have adversity, how do we respond?”
Rivalry renewed: Both WVU coach Neal Brown and Maryland coach Michael Locksley coached for the first time in the rivalry between the Mountaineers and Terrapins, which was played for the 53rd time on Saturday.
But both have an appreciation for what the game means, especially to a couple of fan bases that are largely void of geographical rivals on the schedule. Saturday’s meeting was the first since 2015 and that game, a 45-6 win for the Mountaineers, was the 34th time in 36 years the two teams played.
While Brown spoke of the importance of the resumption of the series throughout the offseason, Locksley also commented on the rivalry.
“West Virginia is one of our greatest rivalries going back decades,” Locksley said in a story written by Maryland Athletics staff writer Matt Gilpin that ran as part of a special game day package. “This is a great opportunity for us to not only play them, but to open our season against them. I know our fans are excited about it.
“Back in the day, West Virginia was always one of the games we circled. They always brought out the best in us and I don’t expect that to change.”
While the coaches understood the added weight of Saturday’s matchup, Locksley was unsure current players would with the game having been dormant for six years. However, he also believed Saturday’s meeting could change that for the future.
“It is definitely more of a rivalry to people like me and our fans than it is to our players right now,” Locksley said. “The atmosphere will be great and will suck people in. After kickoff we’ve just got to settle in and just play football.”
Passing fancy: Saturday’s game was largely decided by the passing game, with Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and Jarret Doege slinging the ball for 280 yards. But that was likely expected to an extent.
The matchup pitted two of the only four teams ranked in the top 35 in both pass offense and pass defense in 2020, and the only two Power Five teams to pull the feat. BYU and Kent State were the other two.
Throwback Terps: Though the Terrapins were the home team, Maryland wore an away throwback uniform from the 1980s complete with white jerseys and a ready helmet with the word “Terps” written in script instead of the team’s usual helmets with a print of the state flag on them. It was the second time in three years Maryland wore 1980s throwbacks and the first time it donned the visiting set.
Streaking Demus: With his first-quarter 66-yard touchdown reception, Maryland’s Dontay Demus extended a pair of streaks. The play marked the 20th straight game that the senior receiver has registered a catch and it was the fifth straight game in which Demus hauled in a touchdown reception.
Injury update: Starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin and backup running back Tony Mathis were both listed as game-time decisions due to injuries heading into Saturday. Both dressed for the game but neither played. There was no further update on either’s health moving forward.