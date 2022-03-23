West Virginia football coach Neal Brown already knows the question that will be most asked of him this spring.
Regardless of wording, it will center on the three-man race for the starting quarterback job among redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol.
On Tuesday, Brown took to a news conference after the team’s first spring practice and gave an answer that he admitted he’s likely to repeat over the next few weeks.
“I like our talent and we’re going to play this out and you all are going to ask me a lot of questions about quarterbacks and I’m going to give you the same answers over and over. We’re just going to play it out,” Brown said. “I want to give all three of these guys a really big opportunity through spring and then we’ll judge where it’s at at the end of it.”
While Brown certainly didn’t tip his hand regarding any initial evaluations, he did go into his plan for the three moving forward, describing how repetitions would be split and how the trio of signal-callers will be judged.
“A lot of times when you get in these, it’s two [candidates], but it’s three and what we will do is we’ll rotate them,” Brown said. “We did it by age initially, so Garrett went first [on Tuesday] and then Goose and then Nicco. We’ll rotate them through the day and try to get them similar reps and then Goose will turn around and go first on Thursday and Nicco will go first on Saturday.
“Let that go for a few and once we get into next week we’ll start getting into some team [scrimmages] and we’ll start evaluating how they drive the football. You chart a lot of things — completion percentage, scoring is one of them, decision-making is another — but they’re all going to have equal reps and opportunities as we move forward.”
Tight end update
Several players have been ruled out of spring practices and that includes starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who missed significant time with a lower leg injury a year ago as well.
Brown gave an update on O’Laughlin on Tuesday.
“It’s a repeat injury and so that’s significant,” Brown said. “He’s gone through rehab before, so that’s a positive sign so he knows what he needs to do. And he’s more mature now too. I’d be confident in saying he’s ahead of schedule and we expect him to be available and play when we kick that thing off 163 days from [Tuesday].”
Tight end was a focus of last year’s recruiting class with Victor Wikstrom and Treylan Davis each entering their second seasons, but the Mountaineers also picked up Brian Polendey in the transfer portal from Colorado State. On Tuesday, Brown said Polendey will take first-team reps this spring and could be vital in terms of depth, even when O’Laughlin returns.
“We brought him in to give us some help in the run game and be able to play some 12 personnel [one running back and two tight ends] and be able to relieve Mike when he gets tired, and he showed today what we’ve expected,” Brown said. “He’s going to be a guy that can help us.”
D-line a strength
Defensively, much of the talk going into spring revolves around the linebacker corps and the secondary, where graduation and transfer departures have left both units thin.
That problem worsened a couple of weeks ago when cornerback Nicktroy Fortune announced he would be leaving as well.
On Tuesday, Brown commented on both of those areas, pointing to players who are in the running to fill holes, but one area in which the Mountaineers seem to be in a good place is along the defensive line. That’s where returners like Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor (out for the spring) and Taijh Alston all are back and backed up by experienced and talented depth.
Brown stopped short of calling the line the team’s identity just yet, but did convey optimism for that group.
“We have a chance because we have veterans and we have talent at those positions,” Brown said. “If you look at our defensive line, I talked about Mesidor being out, but we have extremely high expectations for him. I think Dante is going to be much improved and a much more consistent player, and the reason I feel strongly about that is because his approach to the everyday work and his offseason is so much different than it has been in the past. It was a big push for why he came back, and he’s followed through with that.
“Then Taijh Alston is an upper-tier player in our league and we’re adding significant depth. Jordan Jefferson played well at the end of last year, Jalen Thornton is a guy, Sean Martin is going into year three and it’s time to click, and I think it will, and he’s playing with a lot more confidence. And then [Jared] Bartlett and Lanell Carr at the bandit position as well. We have high-end talent for our league.”