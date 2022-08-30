MORGANTOWN -- Since the beginning of spring practices, much has been made by the West Virginia coaching staff and players about the experience and improvement of the Mountaineer offensive line.
That unit won’t have to wait long to prove it.
In terms of opposition, the WVU line may have its stiffest test first as the Mountaineers open at Pitt on Thursday night. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will air on ESPN.
Overall offensive improvement is paramount for WVU, but it starts up front where Wyatt Milum (left tackle), James Gmiter (left guard), Zach Frazier (center), Doug Nester (right guard) and Brandon Yates (right tackle) all return after starting for the Mountaineers last season. Fellow linemen Ja’Quay Hubbard and Jordan White are expected to rotate in and out as well.
Coming back is one thing, but Pitt’s defensive strengths align with WVU’s weaknesses on offense in terms of the 2021 numbers. Just how far the Mountaineers will come should be measured on Thursday night.
“Defense, to me, that’s the staple of [Pitt's] program,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “They make it really difficult to run the football. Their d-line is really talented.”
It’s a fairly easy premise to prove. The Panthers were third in the country in sacks last season and the two leading sack artists are back in redshirt senior defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado (nine) and redshirt junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (seven). The two combined for 24.5 tackles for loss.
Redshirt seniors David Green (tackle) and Deslin Alexandre round out the front four. Along with senior mike linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who led Pitt with 87 tackles last season, the Panthers finished sixth nationally in rushing yards allowed (89.2 yards per game).
“Kancey, they do a nice job of moving around,” Brown said. “Green is a nice player that maybe gets overlooked some, he does a nice job. They’re good on the edges. Badonado, I think his length to the field makes it really difficult -- he gets his hands on a bunch of balls and he can rush the passer.
“Dennis, he’ll be as good as any linebacker we play this year.”
All of that would seem to be big trouble for WVU. The Mountaineers struggled mightily in pass protection and rushing offense in 2021, allowing 38 sacks (tied for 111th) and rushing for just 123.6 yards per contest (103rd).
But it’s not all bad news. Brown, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and wideout Bryce Ford-Wheaton all raved about new WVU quarterback JT Daniels’ deep ball, and that was a weakness for Pitt’s defense last season. The Panthers were 115th in allowing passes of 20 or more yards, yielding 50 and were 110th, giving up 25 throws of 30 yards or more.
Ford-Wheaton and sophomore Kaden Prather, 6-foot-3 and 6-4 respectively, would seem to have the size and the athleticism to challenge the Panthers downfield. Ford-Wheaton said Daniels, a Georgia transfer christened as the starter on Monday, should make the Mountaineer receivers’ jobs easier.
“He throws probably the most catchable deep ball I’ve ever seen,” Ford-Wheaton said. “I think we just know the chemistry part of where the ball is going to be and that’s the biggest difference.
“He puts it in a place where you have a chance to make a play on it every time.”
Ford-Wheaton credited extra offseason work between Daniels and the wideouts for that chemistry.
“He came in here in May so a lot of us cut our May breaks short to come back and throw with him, get on the same page,” Ford-Wheaton said. “He’s been great in that aspect, coaching us up, timing, things like that, so we feel pretty good about it.”
In order for Daniels to throw downfield, he will need time. And in order for the Mountaineer offense to be balanced and at its most effective, the WVU run game will need to get going.
None of that is lost on Harrell, and in terms of the debut of his offense, he’s just as anxious to find out as the fans are.
“We’ll find out Thursday, I guess,” Harrell said. “I think we’re in a good place. I like our guys. They’re going to challenge us. Coach Narduzzi, a defensive guy everywhere he’s been … obviously, a challenge from that standpoint but we have to go do what we believe in and see if we can execute and I think that’s going to be important for us. I think our guys have done a good job and we have some players we feel very confident about. We have to go make plays, and if we do, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”