Olaughlin tcugame

WVU’s Mike O’Laughlin picks up yardage after a catch against TCU.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — Out for spring practices and the first couple of weeks of preseason camp, redshirt junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin’s status remained unknown until West Virginia coach Neal Brown updated the media last week, saying O’Laughlin was back and should be ready for the season opener at Pitt on Thursday night.

It should certainly serve as a shot in the arm for the tight end room and the team as a whole. With 32 catches in his career, O’Laughlin is by far the most productive receiving tight end on the roster, and while position coach Sean Reagan said he feels comfortable playing Colorado State transfer Brian Polendey and redshirt freshman Treylan Davis, he admitted O’Laughlin brings a different, needed skill set.

