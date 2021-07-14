West Virginia’s Big 12 Conference football schedule will start with a bang.
The Mountaineers will travel to Oklahoma on Sept. 25 in both teams’ league opener with history, expectations and success squarely on the side of the Sooners.
Oklahoma was voted as the preseason Big 12 favorite, hogging 35 of the 39 first-place votes from media members. That’s coming off the Sooners’ sixth straight conference championship.
The Sooners also dominated the preseason All-Big 12 team, placing nine players on the 30-man roster, more than any other school by three (six players from Iowa State made the list).
That includes Oklahoma sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, who took home the league’s preseason player of the year honor. Rattler threw for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, but got better as the year went on, throwing for 15 scores and just two picks over the team’s final seven games (all wins).
As always — and despite seven skill-position players departing via the transfer portal — Rattler will have one of the best stables of weapons in the country at his disposal.
Sophomore Marvin Mims and junior Theo Wease led the team with 37 catches each and combined for 1,140 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020. Both are back to lead a receiving corps that also includes junior Drake Stoops (15 catches, 219 yards, two touchdowns) and Mike Woods, a transfer from Arkansas who hauled in 80 passes for 1,205 yards and 10 scores in 31 games with the Razorbacks. Tight ends/H-backs Austin Stogner (26 catches, 422 yards in eight games) and Jeremiah Hall (18 receptions, 218 yards, five touchdowns) are also dangerous in the passing game.
Oklahoma lost its top three rushers from 2020 with Rhamondre Stevenson being drafted by the New England Patriots, TJ Pledger transferring to Utah and Seth McGowan being dismissed by the university. Mikey Henderson was also dismissed in the past week.
Junior Kennedy Brooks returns to the backfield after opting out of the 2020 season and Eric Gray, a transfer from Tennessee, also figures to get carries.
Up front, Oklahoma said goodbye to center Creed Humphrey, who was drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs, and Adrian Ealy, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens. However, Tyrese Robinson, Marquis Hayes and Erik Swenson all return after starting last season and Wanya Morris, another transfer from Tennessee, figures to step in at left tackle to replace Ealy.
As for the Sooners defense, the unit has made significant strides under coordinator Alex Grinch, who is entering his third season at the helm. The defense is largely intact from last year with only defensive end Ronnie Perkins (drafted by the Patriots), cornerback Tre Norwood (drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers) and defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (transferred to Washington) as significant departures.
The Sooners also boast three All-Big 12 preseason picks on defense, led by junior linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive linemen Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey, both seniors. Thomas led the team in tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (8.5) last season with Bonitto adding eight sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.
Junior Brian Asamoah led the team with 66 tackles last year and, along with Bonitto, DaShaun White (38 tackles, five for loss) and David Ugwoegbu (34 tackles, three for loss), make up a formidable linebacker corps.
On the back end, Oklahoma has plenty of experience in Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields, who finished second and tied for third, respectively, in tackles, with Turner-Yell making 52 stops and Fields making 45. Woodi Washington also made 45 tackles and will return to play corner with DJ Graham and Jaden Davis figuring to factor in as well.
Even on special teams, Oklahoma would appear to be elite. Junior kicker Gabe Brkic was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist last season and earned a spot on the preseason All-Big 12 list while senior Reeves Mundschau averaged 39.11 yards per punt last season with 13 finishing inside the 20 yard line.
The Sooners have won eight games in the series since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012. The scheduled meeting between the teams was postponed once and eventually canceled last season due to COVID-19 protocols.