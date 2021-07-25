Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a 12-part series previewing WVU’s football opponents for the 2021 season.
While it’s no surprise that West Virginia has struggled against Oklahoma since joining the Big 12, going 0-8 during that time, the Mountaineers haven’t been much better against Oklahoma State, especially in recent seasons.
The Cowboys own six straight wins over the Mountaineers, including a 27-13 win in Stillwater, Oklahoma in the teams’ Big 12 opener in 2020.
If WVU is to snap that streak this season, it will have to deal with an Oklahoma State team that returns one of the most seasoned quarterbacks in the league in Spencer Sanders.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior is entering his third year as a starter though his 2020 season was plagued by injuries. He missed the team’s win over WVU last season but threw for 2,007 yards and 14 touchdowns, though he was picked off eight times. Sanders added 269 rushing yards and two more scores.
Sanders’ tenure has been a mix of big plays and big mistakes, but if he is to develop fully into a consistent player he’ll have to do so with a relatively new set of weapons, particularly at receiver. The Cowboys lost their top three pass catchers in 2020 — Tylan Wallace (59 catches in 2020), Dillon Stoner (42) and Landon Wolf (24).
The cupboard isn’t completely bare, though, as Braydon Johnson (20 catches, 248 yards) returns, as does sophomore speedster Brennan Presley, who hauled in three touchdown passes in the team’s win over Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl. Tay Martin (6-3) is a physical weapon on the outside and could be poised for a breakout after making just 15 catches last season after transferring over from Washington State.
Star running back Chuba Hubbard was drafted by the Carolina Panthers but the Cowboys have two proven options in the backfield in senior Dezmon Jackson (547 yards, four touchdowns) and LD Brown (437 yards, two touchdowns). Brown went for 103 yards on just 11 carries against WVU last year.
Tevin Jenkins, the team’s top offensive lineman last season, also went to the NFL, where he was drafted by the Chicago Bears.
Former Mountaineer Josh Sills highlights three returning starters on a unit that was young and also dealt with injuries last season. Danny Godlevske also transferred in from Miami (Ohio) to vie for starting reps at center.
While there are certainly plenty of question marks offensively, the Cowboys should be formidable defensively again with eight starters returning. Oklahoma State was particularly good in terms of getting off the field a season ago as it ranked first in the country in opponent third-down percentage (26.5).
It starts with senior safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, a first-team preseason All-Big 12 selection. The future NFL draft pick made 44 tackles to go with four pass breakups and a pair of interceptions last season. Tre Sterling and Tanner McCallister will join Harvell-Peel at safety yet again, with the three comprising one of the most experienced units in the league with 59 starts between them.
Leading tackler Malcolm Rodriguez (82 tackles) is also back and will be joined by returner Devin Harper. The Cowboys will have to replace Amen Ogbongbemiga, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Up front, junior Trace Ford has shown explosiveness off the corner but will return after tearing an ACL at the end of last season. He finished with 4.5 sacks in 2020. On the other side, junior Tyler Lacy returns after making eight tackles for loss last year and the middle of the line should be stout as well with seniors Israel Antwine (6-3, 310 pounds) and Sione Asi (6-1, 320) returning.
One of the team’s biggest holes to fill will come at cornerback, where Rodarius Williams, who was drafted by the New York Giants after breaking up seven passes. Senior Jarrick Bernard-Converse will return to handle one of the corner spots after making six pass breakups. Christian Holmes, Korie Black and Thomas Harper figure to battle it out for reps at the other cornerback position.