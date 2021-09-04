For all the unknowns surrounding Maryland, it’s overhaul of coordinators and its limited five-game 2020 schedule, West Virginia will inevitably discover as much about itself as it will against its opponent on Saturday.
While there were certainly several aiming points in terms of offseason improvement, whether or not those areas were sufficiently addressed will begin to show when the two old rivals meet for the first time since 2015 and the 53rd time overall. WVU leads the all-time series 28-22-2.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. in College Park, Maryland and the game will be aired on ESPN.
Any opener brings uncertainty, and circumstances surrounding Maryland, its staff and its 2020 season obviously magnify that. But ready or not, Saturday will come.
“I think that any coach that says they know what they have, I don’t know if I’m believing them because you’re lining up and playing against yourselves the whole time,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “That’s probably the biggest concern is just: Where are we at? Now it’s time to play. It’s definitely time to play. We need to play and see where we’re at and where we need to grow, but there’s always concerns because you don’t know.”
There are a few things Brown and the WVU staff do know.
First, the Maryland passing game has the potential to be potent, starting with junior dual-threat quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of former Alabama standout and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As a sophomore a season ago, Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns in four games and added two scores on the ground.
“Really talented kid,” Brown said. “Saw him play multiple times in high school. He’s a winner, he’s a dual threat, he can run the football, he throws it intermediate and deep, he has nice touch ... I know that from seeing him live.”
At his disposal is a talented group of experienced receivers, led by Dontay Demus (24 catches, 365 yards, four touchdowns) and Rakim Jarrett (17 receptions, 252 yards, two scores).
“Maybe as talented as anybody we’re going to play this year,” Brown said about Maryland’s wideouts. “There are probably four to six quality guys there at that receiver position. It starts for them at receiver with Demus and Jarrett and I think those guys are NFL players — explosive. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”
As for how Maryland’s new offensive coordinator Dan Enos utilizes those weapons, that may take some feeling out on Saturday.
“There are always things that — formation or play — that you’re probably going to see that you haven’t seen or that you haven’t worked as much as you need to,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “I think a lot of times it depends on the flow of the game. You don’t know how they’re trying to attack you, so it’s a little bit of a chess match there.”
Another thing WVU coaches and players — and fans, for that matter — also know is that the Mountaineers struggled mightily away from Milan Puskar Stadium last season, going 0-4 on the road. Some of those struggles can be chalked up to competition, as three of the teams that beat WVU away from Morgantown last season — Oklahoma State, Texas and Iowa State — went a combined 24-9. But Brown admitted that for whatever reason, his team’s performance wasn’t up to snuff.
That’s why Brown said he and the team are welcoming the opening road trip Saturday.
“I’m glad we’re on the road to start off, I really am,” Brown said. “We need to get the bad taste out of our mouth. We didn’t go on the road and perform as well [last year]. That hasn’t been the case historically — we played our best football on the road in ’19, winning at Kansas State and winning at TCU. Historically, for our staff, we’ve played really well on the road. I don’t think it’s an issue, but we’ve still got to go out and win on the road, which we didn’t do a year ago.”
When it comes to the Mountaineers, most of the offseason question marks were on the offensive side of the ball. Could quarterback Jarret Doege improve, particularly on downfield throws? Could the running game continue to become more consistently dependable? Could the team’s wide receivers leave their drop issues in the past?
Like most things before kickoff on Saturday, there’s not much anyone can be sure about. But, without knowing, WVU’s staff seems to feel as good as possible, at least about the work put in and the direction in which things seem to be going.
“We feel good about our guys,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “There’s been a lot of work put in our staff and our players ... we like our guys. We’ve made steps in every area on the field, we believe in our players and our staff. We’ve got great comraderie as a staff too, we’re around each other a bunch and our guys have made steps. We certainly feel good about where we’re at.”