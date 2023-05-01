MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia is losing its leading rusher from a season ago.
Tony Mathis Jr. announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 7:54 pm
“This decision was the toughest because of the guys I had next to me on and off the field,” Mathis wrote in a post on Twitter. “The bond and love I have for y’all is forever and only we know that. Thank y’all for always supporting and having my back through everything. We 4L.
“With all that being said after a lot of talks and prayer with God and my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility.”
Mathis was expected to be a big piece of WVU’s running game this fall and was part of a strong group of four returning players at the position.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound redshirt junior started 10 games at running back for the Mountaineers last year and led the team with 562 yards on 135 carries. He had five touchdowns, including a pair of multi-touchdown games. He finished the year ranked seventh in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game with 56.2 and was 10th in rushing yards per carry with 4.16.
He was part of a position group that includes CJ Donaldson Jr., Justin Johnson Jr. and Jaylen Anderson, who each had big moments last fall. The Mountaineers also signed and went through spring practices with Jahiem White, and have freshman DJ Oliver coming as well.
Mathis had three carries for 10 yards in the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22. WVU coach Neal Brown said after the game that Mathis “saw it well today” and that “we’re going to have a spot for all those guys” at running back. In the scrimmage the week before that, Brown said Mathis “may have had his best day of the spring.”
Mathis was named an Iron Mountaineer Award winner at halftime of the spring game -- his second time receiving the honor given to the most outstanding performers in WVU’s offseason strength and conditioning program.
Mathis had been with the Mountaineers for four seasons after arriving in Morgantown as a three-star prospect out of Cedartown High School in Georgia. He had played in 31 career games with 11 starts.
Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.
