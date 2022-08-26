West Virginia’s hiring of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who is also serving as the Mountaineers’ quarterbacks coach, sent several dominoes falling in different directions.
Former coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker took a job at Notre Dame, Tony Washington was brought on to coach wideouts and Sean Reagan, who served as the team’s quarterbacks coach over the past three seasons, moved over to coach tight ends.
In fact, it’s the first time in his collegiate coaching career that began in 2008 that Reagan has handled tight ends. Yet, as Reagan tells it, the adjustment has been seamless.
“I’ve been coaching — I think it’s my 24th year — on the offensive side of the ball,” Reagan said. “I’ve coached wideouts, quarterbacks and running backs. At the college level I’ve coached running backs, quarterbacks and now tight ends. Football is football. As long as us coaches don’t try to overcomplicate it, it’s football. It’s blocking, tackling, catching, running — that’s what it is. If you can keep it simple for whatever position you’re coaching, your guys can play fast and that’s what our jobs are all about.
“More than likely, if you’re in it long enough, you’re going to coach quite a few positions.”
Reagan now finds himself leading a position that’s having a bit of a renaissance across college football and certainly, if comments from WVU head coach Neal Brown and recent recruiting are indications, that is happening in Morgantown as well.
Largely an afterthought just a few years ago, there are now eight players listed as tight ends on WVU’s roster (although Reagan said true freshman CJ Donaldson has, for now, made a full position change to running back).
Still, that leaves seven tight ends, with three — redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, redshirt senior Brian Polendey, a Colorado State transfer, and redshirt freshman Treylan Davis — all seemingly ready to contribute now.
“We’re pretty pleased where we are in that room right now,” Reagan said. “I think we’re as deep as we’ve been for guys that can go on the field and help us play. I think you can say that for the first time since I’ve been here, we’re truly three-deep at tight end.
“In the past, we’ve had bodies, but probably playing-wise, we’ve been at max two-deep and in some games went into it with one. But right now, I think we’re three-deep at tight end and we’ve got a lot of trust in Mike O, Brian and Treylan Davis.”
Only O’Laughlin and Polendey aren’t true or redshirt freshmen, further displaying the recent priority on the position in recruiting. However, recruiting at tight end is a bit more complicated than other positions. Size must be added early in the developmental process and it can often take longer for tight ends to work themselves into game shape.
“You’ve got to project in size,” Reagan said. “I wasn’t here when Mike O signed here, but he wasn’t very big. You’ve got to project those type bodies. We took Will Dixon [a 2023 recruit who reclassified to 2022, arriving in late July], he got here the first day of fall camp and he’s 225 pounds now, but he’s got a frame that looks similar to when Mike O signed here. There’s a lot of projection with that because there’s just not a ton of tight ends out there, so you have to project those bigger, athletic bodies and hopefully you land on a couple of them.”
The hope and the goal is that O’Laughlin, Polendey and Davis make up a productive unit this season and that some combination of the team’s youngsters — Davis, Corbin Page, Trace Weitzel, Victor Wikstrom, Dixon and Theo Grabill — can set the position up in the future. Reagan is enjoying being a part of the present.
“I’m thrilled … I’m having a blast,” Reagan said. “My room, I love them to death. Those guys are awesome. They’ve bought into what we’re trying to do and they make it fun to come to work every day.”
