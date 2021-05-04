With the annual Gold-Blue Game putting a cap on WVU spring practices a couple of weeks ago, football is again put on pause until workouts resume later in the summer and hit full gear with the start of the season looming on Sept. 4.
Mountaineer fans are undoubtedly on edge, anxiously awaiting that day. But likely none of them are more geared up for the start of the season than one player in particular.
That would be senior transfer (for the second straight year) Scottie Young, who finished off his first spring in Morgantown after last year’s spring practices were largely wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Young came over from Arizona as a graduate transfer prior to last season along with linebacker Tony Fields, who was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the NFL draft over the weekend. Fields’ 2020 season obviously went well, but Young’s never got off the ground as he fought eligibility issues until finally making his first start in a 24-21 Liberty Bowl win over Army.
To Young’s credit, he was able to keep things in perspective while looking on from the sidelines last season, but he’s ready to make up for lost time this year.
“I had an opportunity to watch guys like Tony, I spent my whole career with him, I watched him excel and have fun out there, it brought a smile to my face every Saturday to see my teammates having fun,” Young said after the Gold-Blue game. “When they have fun, I have fun. I played three straight years and then I had to sit out, that was definitely fuel to the fire. I still got some more fuel, so I’m just ready to get this season going.”
Young found a bit of a kindred spirit in fellow senior safety Alonzo Addae, who dealt with the same situation, having transferred in from New Hampshire and being forced to sit out the 2019 season while awaiting eligibility.
While the year off may not have been what Young had envisioned, it offered him the same opportunity it offered Addae — the chance to run with the scout team while immersing himself in learning the defensive playbook.
“Watching film with guys like Alonzo every day, he helped me a lot learning the playbook,” Young said. “And having experience playing football in general, that kind of helped me as well because at the end of the day football is just football. Once you get the terminology down the game kind of slows down for you.
“That was the big thing with me, getting extra film with Alonzo and my experience and studying the playbook often on my down time.”
Young will likely find himself in a new spot within that playbook, especially after the unexpected transfer of junior Tykee Smith, the team’s starting spear last season. That’s where Young started with the first-team defense during the Gold-Blue Game.
While training players across multiple positions was a point of emphasis for the Mountaineers this spring, the spear is where most of Young’s preparation is being channeled.
“It’s a little different, yes,” Young said. “I didn’t play too much nickel/spear position at Arizona — I played it a couple of games in my career, but it’s completely different.
“It’s playing more man coverage and playing more out in space. If you’re playing corner, you’ve got the sideline as your friend. If you’re playing high safety or boundary safety, you don’t have to play as much in space. When you’re the spear, you’ve got to play in a lot of space. You have to be very sound in your technique and your eyes. You want to focus on what you’ve got going and do your 1/11th of the defense.”
Over a full year after arriving in Morgantown, Young figures to finally make his formal debut and hopes to be a major cog of a defense looking to build upon a stellar season a year ago. Young’s ability to plug into the lineup for Smith will have a major bearing on all of that.
But while it may have taken a year longer than expected to find his home on the field, Young said he’s long since found his home off it.
“It’s like a family environment — in the building, outside the building being around teammates,” Young said of Morgantown. “Coach (Neal) Brown is a great guy. I had a couple of conversations with him when I was in the portal and (former co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae), he recruited me as well. He’s not here anymore, but that hasn’t changed anything, me wanting to leave or anything. I’m still here with my brothers.
“I love the decision I made. I love everybody here. So, I’m happy to be here, happy to be home.”