MORGANTOWN — Last year was a year to “chill,” as Arizona transfer Scottie Young put it this week. And we’re not just talking about how he was written in to redshirt the season.
A proven player in the Pac-12, where the safety started nine games as a true freshman and wound up starting 29 of 32 games before deciding to transfer to West Virginia, he felt it was important to acclimate himself to WVU in that transfer year. The Mountaineers seemed thick with depth in the back end of the secondary that would wind up as the nation’s top pass defense.
But COVID-19 and other circumstances changed a lot of things. Young saw himself working to get better that year, then replacing fifth-year seniors Alonzo Addae and Sean Mahone, who were slated to move on. But because of COVID-19, everyone was granted an extra year of eligibility if they wanted it, and Addae and Mahone took advantage of it.
However, the Mountaineers’ best defensive back, Tykee Smith, wound up transferring to Georgia, creating a huge hole at the spear position, which gave Young a place to move in to the starting lineup a bit ahead of schedule as Smith sat out the Liberty Bowl game against Army.
After having spent the entire season in the developmental program, Young started in Smith’s place against Army, and his “chillin’” was over.
In another sense, it was just starting, for this young man from San Diego and Arizona wound up involved in his own personal climate adjustment.
“In San Diego it’s sunny every day, 65 or 70 degrees. Tucson is sunny every day,” Young said. “Here, you get snow. I had no jackets when I came here. I had one hoodie. I froze my butt off during the winter.”
And when the bowl game came, it wasn’t that 65 or 70 in Memphis that it was in San Diego.
“In the Liberty Bowl, I went out there with no sleeves, so I don’t mind playing in the cold,” he said. “I feel like those are the games when the team that really wants to win will win those games; the most physical team, the most passionate teams. You’re not going to have a lot of throwing in those games, so you have to run the ball, and I love those kind of games.”
The bowl game, which the Mountaineers won with a second-half rally, typified such a game, as Army runs the triple option and throws the ball about as often as it snows in Tucson.
Young had a big game against Army as he filled in ably for Smith, partly because he was so eager to play after having sat out the season until then.
“I wanted to get on the field. I love to play football. I truly love it,” Young said. “That pushed me to want to get out there so badly.
“I needed the spring. This camp, being with the guys, playing in the spring game, I needed those reps to get a feel for our defense. In the bowl game, I kind of just got thrown in the fire. I was on the scout the whole time … and it was hard playing Army, running that triple-option.”
Not that there were any regrets about having sat out until then. In fact, it was just the opposite.
“I went about it the right way. I went through the developmental program with some of the young guys under [strength coach] Mike Joseph. I needed that to grow mentally, and physically I’m in the best shape I’ve been in ever. I’m stronger, faster, I feel healthier. I’m eating better,” Young said.
“I needed that year to get that development. I never had that time. I played when I came in as a true freshman at Arizona.”
While transferring has become a major part of college football, it isn’t as easy as it seems. You have to adjust to a new environment, a new coaching staff, a new system, new teammates.
“It took some time, but I feel I can adapt to things quick,” he said. “That comes with maturity. When you have a goal, when you know what you want, things come kind of easy, like being able to adapt. You put a lot of outside noise to the side and you focus on what you want.”
For Young, that was playing football and winning games.
“I was talking to [fellow transfer cornerback] Charles Woods the other day, and were we talking about how when you transfer you have to restart. You have to hit the reset button,” he said.
Restarting for Young was easy because he is a totally driven player.
“It’s something I always had,” he said. “I just wanted to be the best, no matter what I did. We could be playing checkers, I wanted to beat you every time. Weightlifting, I want to be the best weightlifter. I want to be the best conditioned … the best ball player … the best person I can be all the time.
“I’m just competitive. Whatever it is, I look at it as a competition and I want to outwork everybody.”
Learning to play spear is a new experience for him, though, and it required the kind of work ethic he offers.
“The toughest part is knowing where you fit in on the field,” he said. “Sometimes you have to be a cover guy, sometimes you have to be in the box. Having so many different roles in our defense … sometimes you’re a corner, sometimes you’re a safety, sometimes you’re a linebacker.
“You have to be able to do multiple things. You have to be a hustle player. You’re not up top all the time, sometimes you play man-to-man, you are always doing different things in the scheme.”