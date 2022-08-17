West Virginia assistant Jeff Koonz fielded questions during a media session on Monday, and with two responsibilities -- special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach -- those inquiries covered a wide range.
That’s exactly what Koonz believes his linebackers can do this season.
Team speed has been a theme from the beginning of spring and it’s an asset that coaches hope can make up for a relative lack of depth, especially at the mike position, where junior-college transfer Lee Kpogba is set to take over the starting job.
On Monday, Koonz stressed that it’s not just physical speed but a greater understanding of the defense that is allowing his linebackers to play faster and faster.
“I like how we run,” Koonz said. “Part of that too is understanding where the fit is and they work within relation to each other and the scheme and understanding that so they can play faster. You’ve got to have a fast guy, obviously, but you can have a fast guy that’s processing and he’s not getting to the ball and I think we’ve really progressed with that.”
Kpogba has been in the fold since December and went through spring practices, giving him a leg up. Behind him, however, depth at mike was a concern throughout the summer. The addition of Tirek Austin-Cave from Miami in May addressed that issue, with Morgantown native and redshirt Caden Biser also getting snaps there. Koonz added that true freshman Trey Lathan is getting reps at the mike and will positions.
But Austin-Cave is the most intriguing option, and Koonz gave an update on his progress.
“Austin-Cave has shown exactly what we were hoping for athletically -- the skill set that he has and he’s been a quick learner,” Koonz said. “Austin-Cave has come in and had a really good camp and I’m excited to see how he finishes the week, how much he progresses. Obviously, coming in later, he doesn’t have as good an understanding, the amount that Lee has having been able to go through the spring. But I’ve been impressed with how he’s picked it up and how quickly he’s picked it up.”
The Mountaineers should be much more experienced at will linebacker, where Exree Loe and Lance Dixon both return. Loe is entering his sixth season and has appeared in 42 games and made 11 starts along the way with 132 tackles to his credit.
Loe was lost for the season in November with an injury and battled through rehab throughout spring, but Koonz said the veteran was back and at full speed.
“Excited about how Exree battled to get back and he’s having a really good camp,” Koonz said.
Dixon, who transferred in from Penn State prior to last season, played in 10 games and made four starts in 2021, recording 36 tackles. He made a media appearance after Fan Day on Saturday and admitted year two has brought a heightened level of comfort and familiarity.
“Definitely a comfort level and having four years of game experience is definitely a plus,” Dixon said. “It takes some guys a little longer. Guess it just took a little longer for me.”
Koonz agreed.
“This has been his best camp in two years,” Koonz said. “He has a much better understanding of his techniques within the scheme -- where it fits, how it fits, where he needs to be on each play, and he’s made more plays because of it.”
Like Koonz on Monday, Dixon was asked about the unit’s speed on Saturday. He listed it as perhaps his biggest attribute and agreed that it could set the WVU defense apart this season.
“This is probably the fastest defense I’ve been around,” Dixon said. “In terms of speed, we’ve got that. We just have to dot our I’s and cross our T’s.”