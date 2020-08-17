As West Virginia University’s football team began its second full week of practice Monday, it was obvious things look very different than in years past.
The most notable is the program’s split-squad practice format, with players divided into two groups of about 50 and going through drills separately.
Credit for the goes to director of football operations Patrick Johnston, who looked at other Division I programs and NFL teams over the last year to figure out the safest way to operate during a pandemic.
“We talked around to see what everybody is doing, and we came to the conclusion the safest route was to go split-squad practices,” Johnston said.
In this model, players have been divided not by their projected spots on the depth chart, but by the time spent with each other away from the field. So the players who are around each other the most off the field also stay together on the field.
Doing so has produced some maybe unforeseen positives and negatives for the Mountaineers so far this preseason.
“Working these split squads, everybody is getting a lot of reps,” WVU coach Neal Brown said, “and it’s been really good for those young kids, because they’re getting one-on-one coaching where often times in years past, they wouldn’t necessarily get that.
“It’s been good for those players, but it’s been hard on the coaches, because we’re doing two practices and two walk-throughs a day.
The drawbacks don’t stop there, Brown said.
“It is a little harder to evaluate at times,” he added, “because you don’t always have your best on your best, which you get in a spring setting or a fall-camp setting a lot of times.”
In other words, don’t expect many depth-chart decisions anytime soon.
“The (practice) teams aren’t all the way even,” Brown said. “I think we’re doing more teaching now and evaluating how they do in regard to situational football more so than how they’re doing in one-on-one matchups because quite frankly, we’ve got some mismatches. We’ve got some guys, going against first-year players that were playing high school football last year, that are potential all-conference players in our league. So, all the matchups aren’t even.
“I don’t know until we get into a whole-team environment will we get true evaluations on some of these guys and figure out exactly what our two-deep looks like.”
One area where the split-squad setup seems to be helping is working on the running game, which may be WVU’s biggest undertaking this fall. The Mountaineers were dreadful in running the football a year ago, finishing 128th out of 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision in yards per game.
During the split-squad practices, the team has run half-line reps, where half of the offensive line works against a set of defenders on blocking schemes. Brown said that method has particularly worked in the offensive line’s advantage.
“We’re working our front-side, back-side combinations and we’re getting a lot of work because we’ve got fewer guys so we don’t have a lot of depth when we’re doing split-squad and it gives them some built-in time,” he said. “The guys on the right go on the front side and the guys on the left are resting, the guys on the left go and the guys on the right are resting.
“It’s really been a benefit for those young offensive linemen. Brandon Yates, Zach Frazier, Jordan White, Parker Moorer — and then you add another transfer — those guys are going to get a lot of reps and they’re going against pretty good people a lot of the times and they might not have gotten that if we weren’t split squad.”
Within that running game, Brown has continued to rave about junior running back Alec Sinkfield, saying Sinkfield has handled the return to practice as well as anyone on the team. Sinkfield carried the ball just 17 times for 41 yards a year ago, but figures to be in the mix at the top of the depth chart this season along with junior Leddie Brown.
Brown identified three other standouts on Saturday — senior offensive linemen Chase Behrndt and Michael Brown as well as Moorer.