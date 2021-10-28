When West Virginia went to Waco, Texas, just two weeks ago, it went with a run-heavy defensive game plan in mind to combat a Baylor offense that leaned heavily on rushing yards.
It’s not all that different this week as the Mountaineers prepare to return to Texas, this time to Fort Worth, to take on a TCU squad that ranks third in the Big 12 Conference in rushing at 227.5 yards per game.
But as has been well documented by now, Baylor threw WVU (2-4 overall, 0-3 Big 12) a major curve ball, throwing for 354 yards utilizing quick passes and max-protection along the front to neutralize what had been a proficient Mountaineer defensive line.
TCU (3-3, 1-2) is certainly capable of throwing the ball as well behind veteran junior quarterback Max Duggan. As for what the Horned Frogs choose to do when the teams take the field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday remains to be seen.
WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley knows his unit will have to be better prepared for anything the Horned Frogs throw at it.
“Our plan going into Baylor was 240 yards rushing [the Bears’ rushing output per game], we knew what they were and really, plan-wise, 100% on me — we took a shot and we missed,” Lesley said. “They out-executed us. We were trying to be aggressive, and when you do that you have to be able to cover and we weren’t able to get that done.”
While the Mountaineers have their moments of defensive brilliance this season, the game at Baylor — which ended in the team’s third straight loss — was certainly not one of them, and there are some alarming trends that continued through the first half of the season.
Maybe most alarming: WVU has forced just three turnovers over the first six games, ranking in a tie for next-to-last in the country. While the Mountaineers’ 10 offensive turnovers haven’t helped, the defense’s lack of them has contributed equally to a margin of minus-7, tied for 120th among 130 FBS teams.
When Lesley has gone back and looked at game film, he said his team has just missed on several opportunities to make game-changing defensive plays. With three of the team’s losses coming by a combined 12 points, those near-misses have proven even more costly.
“We chart those, we’re talking about missed opportunities,” Lesley said. “It’s been that way throughout the year. Normally it doesn’t stick out as much if the ball is swinging the other way and you’re winning three-point games. You have to compete for footballs in the air. We’ve got to get them.”
Head coach Neal Brown added that in order do that, WVU’s players may have to take more chances.
“We’ve just got to be more aggressive in the secondary getting after the ball and breaking on it and not worrying about the negative,” Brown said. “Maybe we get there a little early, but we’ve got to cut it loose and them go after it.”
Regardless of turnovers, Lesley and company are also aware that they will have to get a pair of talented and productive TCU running backs on the ground. Sophomores Zach Evans (74 carries, 586 yards, five touchdowns) and Kendre Miller (49 rushes, 357 yards, six touchdowns) rank fourth and 10th, respectively, in the league in rushing.
Those rankings shoot up drastically when comparing yards per carry, with Evans (7.9) leading the conference and Miller (7.3) checking in at third.
“I think those two backs are special,” Brown said. “Evans, I think he’s played at an extremely high level all year. Miller does get a little bit overlooked, but look at his production. He’s a bigger kid [6-foot, 214 pounds] but he runs away from Oklahoma on the touchdown [in a 52-31 TCU loss last week] as he tight-ropes down the sideline. I think the level of running-back play in our league is really high and I would put those guys up there with the best of them.”
That’s going to be a trend for West Virginia’s defense the rest of the way. In the three games after Saturday, the Mountaineers will face four of the top seven running backs in the conference in terms of rushing yards per game. That includes Iowa State’s Breece Hall (second, 124.7), Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren (third, 117.5), Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn (seventh, 90.5) and Texas’ Bijan Robinson (first, 132). Throw in TCU’s pair of top-10 backs and the Mountaineers are up against it on the ground.
The good news for WVU is that the team’s rush defense has likely been the best aspect over the first half of the season. The Mountaineers are ranked third in the league, allowing just 102.2 run yards per contest.
On paper, a run-dependent opponent would seem to be the best possible matchup for a defense that at times has had its issues against the pass. Although Baylor was able to buck its own trends, Brown insists that limiting the Horned Frogs on the ground will be the of the utmost importance this week.
“I think that’s got to be our first priority against these guys,” Brown said. “I don’t think they’ve hidden the fact that they want to run the football, that’s their first and foremost goal, and for us, we’ve got to put them in must-pass situations and we’ve got to stop them. I think first downs are going to be huge in this game.
“We feel good about our run defense. That’s been the best part of our football team, that and a couple of areas on special teams so far, but that’s maybe our biggest challenge this week.”