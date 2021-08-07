MORGANTOWN — It’s said that iron sharpens iron, and one could see that process being played out in West Virginia’s second football practice Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The team went through its Fan Day festivities early in the morning, meeting fans and signing autographs before taking to the field. Fans were invited to stay and watch practice free of charge.
What they saw was a rapidly cycling set of drills, but perhaps the one pitting wide receivers against defensive backs was the most compelling and one of the most intense.
In terms of wideouts, the Mountaineers would seem to have an abundance of depth in terms of players who have appeared in games and others that are coming in. One of the biggest keys in the offseason is building depth in the defensive backfield.
So, with reps abundant in another split squad practice, and with plenty of competition in those two positional groups for snaps in the preseason, a competitive, focused meeting between the two was there for the fans, coaches and media to see.
“The level of play goes up on both sides of the ball so therefore everybody rises up with it or you kind of get left behind, and right now both rooms are in a situation where the competition is high and that does nothing but make everybody better,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said.
“And anybody threatened by that ... that’s not what we want. Good is good, so don’t be threatened by being around other people that are good. I heard this saying, ‘High tide raises all boats,’ and what better truth? We just need to get as many good players in every room that we’ve got and it’s going to make everybody better.”
The team returns seven of its top eight wide receivers from a year ago and, despite losing Ali Jennings through the transfer portal, added another player in freshman Kaden Prather who could push for playing time as well in the fall.
Yet, while the group is experienced, it was also maligned at times last season because of drops, especially in losses.
Parker referred to them as “bad catches” on Saturday, but whatever they’re called, they have to be minimalized for the Mountaineer offense to continue to grow and make progress.
Winston Wright earned a second-team All-Big 12 spot last season after making 47 grabs for 553 yards and two touchdowns, and though players like Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James and Sean Ryan all had flashes, almost all of them also had drop issues as well.
That all leads to a depth chart that would seem to be anything but settled, especially early. With everybody vying for snaps, performing in practice becomes even more important.
“The guys have really put in the work from January to now,” Parker said. “They’ve caught over 110,000 balls. They’ve put in a great deal of work that they’ve done and charted on their own in order to get to a position where they have confidence to be able catch the football consistently but also handle the ugly word called a drop. We call it a bad catch. It’s just the ability to handle that. It’s going to happen; how many happen is based on our mentality and how we respond when it does.”
While the receiving corps returns largely intact, the defensive backfield was hit hard by the transfer portal. Cornerback Dreshun Miller bolted for Auburn and Tykee Smith, a third-team All-American, jetted for Georgia.
The Mountaineers have their share of experienced players. Alonzo Addae was a second-team All-Big 12 player last season. Scottie Young was a three-year starter at Arizona before sitting out all of last year except the Liberty Bowl with eligibility issues. Nicktroy Fortune is a proven commodity at corner entering his junior season and senior Sean Mahone also returns after starting all 10 games a year ago.
But otherwise there are fresh faces across the secondary for West Virginia except for maybe one.
Former Capital High School standout Kerry Martin Jr. has returned after opting out of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While he was largely playing catch-up in the spring, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said Martin is coming along nicely.
“He’s had a really good summer and he’s had a really good two days,” Lesley said. “Again, it’s crucial development with all of those guys. We know there are two that have played a lot of ball and what their experience is, but again, looking at a 12-game season, it’s crucial that KJ performs.”
Outside of the aforementioned players, it’s a cast of talented yet largely unproven entities, with several of them of the freshman variety. Some arrived in the spring but any and all could have their number called this fall.
That puts an even greater importance on drills like Saturday’s, where they cut their teeth against established Division I wideouts.
“And they’re doing a nice job, I think getting here early helped them,” Lesley said. “These split-squad practices, for us, that’s really the big advantage is getting quality reps with the younger guys and that’s huge for them. They probably have to be sped up in their development a little bit probably a little sooner than you would like, but that’s part of it.”