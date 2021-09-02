MORGANTOWN — Heading into a season opener, there are always more unknowns when it comes to opponents.
But against Maryland, a team with a new set of coordinators and one that played only five games a year ago, West Virginia’s coaching staff likely has even more work to do, and much of that work will have to come in the form of in-game adjustments.
Both WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, in addition to head coach Neal Brown and the rest of the staff, have work to do and not a lot of game video to reference, and it certainly makes Saturday’s opener a bit more intriguing … for everyone.
“These are fun right?” Parker said with a smile. “When you start to get ready for an opponent that’s changed defensive coordinators and of course it’s game one, you don’t have anything that’s right in front of you to see in the year 2021, so you try to fill in the holes as best you can but you also try to make sure you trust what we’ve worked on, how we’ve chosen to make ourselves better and make those plays work.”
Those plays will be called against a defense operated by Maryland coordinator Brian Stewart, who hasn’t been tasked with calling a defense since 2017 while at Rice. He served as the Terrapins’ defensive coordinator for three years (2012-2014).
Exactly what Stewart may call during Saturday’s game may be a bit of a surprise, but a lot of the personnel won’t be.
The Terrapins had their share of strengths and weaknesses in 2020. Maryland was third in the Big Ten against the pass (200 yards per game) but was a dreadful 13th in the Big Ten and 115th nationally against the run, allowing 230 rushing yards per contest. The Terrapins weren’t exactly opportunistic, forcing just four turnovers in their five games.
Still, it’s a relatively experienced group, especially on the back end, where the team returns a ton of experience, highlighted by starting safeties Jordan Mosley (senior) and Nick Cross (junior).
Along with seasoned cornerbacks Kenny Bennett and Denote Banks, as well as several talented youngsters, it’s a group the WVU coaching staff expects will play with aggression and one that Stewart will trust in one-on-one situations.
“Man-to-man whenever they want to be it,” WVU quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan said. “They’re going to play us man-to-man and they’re going to get up in us and we’re going to have to be on time in the passing game. We’re going to have to protect and we’re going to have to win versus man coverage. There’s no secret. They’re going to play cover one at some point in the game, I’d almost bet my wallet on it.”
“They should feel good about it, they’re good.,” Parker added. “They’ve done a good job on the back end, they’re coached well, got good instincts, got four [defensive backs] that play inside on slots and outside, kind of all over the place, trade them out. They play the ball really well, they’re aggressive, they’re willing tacklers, they do a great job in coverage and get on you and match routes in their man coverage, they do a good job of disguising things … it’s going to be a good challenge for our guys on the perimeter.”
While Maryland struggled a bit in stopping opposing ball carriers in 2020, its front was proficient in getting after the quarterback, where its 2.8 sacks per game ranked second in the Big Ten. Much of that pressure came from the interior of the Terrapins defensive line, where bruisers Mosiah Nasili-Kite (6-foot-2, 305 pounds) and Ami Finau (6-2, 330) combined to make six sacks. Sophomore linebacker Ruben Hyppolite contributed a pair of them as well and Parker expects to see the front seven to show several different looks.
“They’re multiple, they play hard up front,” Parker said. “They present issues and they play hard — they’re fun to watch on defense.”
Above all, Parker and company are expecting the unexpected. While that may be escalated on Saturday, it comes with the territory when it comes to season openers.
Parker admitted there would be a feeling-out period followed by reactionary adjustments, calling it a game of “cat and mouse.”
But, in preparing for the season, Parker said he and his offense are confident in relying on the things it has worked on to dictate play.
“If you’re not careful, you can chase ghosts, right?” Parker said. “We think as a staff that you certainly want to have a personality. If you don’t have tendencies and a personality and a belief system, knowing what we do well, then you probably don’t do much well.
“Me and Neal both believe that you have to go in and do what you do to a lot of degree, because if you don’t, your guys fail to feel confident on what we have been building on through our installs through spring, summer, and now you hope your guys have a strong sense of confidence in the plays we’ve chosen to build our offense around.”