To begin the 2020 football season, a one-game suspension to WVU senior Chase Behrndt thrust Zach Frazier into a spot no Mountaineer had been in for over 40 years — a true freshman starting at center in a season opener.
But Frazier more than embraced the opportunity, seizing the chance and never letting go as he went on to start all 10 West Virginia games in 2020, with most of those coming at guard when Behrndt returned.
Now, with Behrndt having graduated, the center spot — and the position as the vocal leader and anchor of the offensive line — likely belongs to Frazier, whose early and sudden playing time paved the way for what could be an even bigger season this year. And that’s coming off a freshman All-America campaign.
With increased responsibility comes increased expectations, however, and during a Zoom media session, Frazier, a Fairmont Senior product, said he has grown in multiple areas since last season to help take all of it on.
“I’d say I’ve grown a lot as a leader being that I’m playing center now and I have to make calls for the line and really use my voice, when before I haven’t had to do that and it’s something I had to work on,” Frazier said. “Then, as a person, I’d say I’ve just been working on myself, and as a player, I’ve just continued to work on my craft and really try to perfect my technique and it’s never good enough.”
Perhaps Frazier’s unrelenting pursuit of perfection is unattainable, but he has certainly been good enough both last season and in the spring to draw the rave reviews and trust out of the WVU coaching staff, and that includes head coach Neal Brown.
“I think he’s got a chance to be a special player,” Brown said. “He’s strong, really understands the game, studies it — he’s the quarterback up front without questions. Have high expectations for him at that position … pretty fired up about him.”
Frazier didn’t just survive, he thrived in his first season on the offensive front. According to offensive line coach Matt Moore, maybe Frazier’s success shouldn’t be that surprising.
Moore pointed to Frazier’s preparation, not only since becoming a college athlete but in the years before that as well.
“He’s a little different,” Moore said, comparing Frazier to other underclassmen to play center. “He is a football guru. He loves it. He likes to dissect plays. His dad played at Fairmont State, his dad loves football too and that’s kind of always been their deal together, they don’t go golf, they don’t go fishing, they sit around and watch old WVU football games and talk about who the mike [linebacker] is and the three technique and who they need to double team. So he’s a little bit different because he’s way ahead of where most young guys are, understands the game, so that makes it way easier on my side teaching it to him.”
As for the experience of last season, Frazier said he never really felt overwhelmed, struggling to put a finger on any particular moment that was eye-opening. More so, he just remembers those moments as exhilarating, not terrifying.
“It’s kind of always been my dream, so I don’t know, I love the moment,” Frazier said. “I would probably say Oklahoma State, because that was my first Big 12 game. Walking down to the field ... they had a pretty packed stadium, so that was a pretty cool experience.”
Yet while Frazier said last season wasn’t overwhelming, he did admit that things have gotten a lot easier in this his second season.
“Just everything feels a lot slower when I’m out there,” he said. “The game speed has slowed down for me because I understand the offense a lot more than I did last year. Everything’s easier, everything comes more naturally.”
This time around, however, it’s not just himself Frazier has to worry about. As a leader and as the center, the relationships between offensive linemen and their effectiveness in terms of working together is pivotal, and it’s Frazier’s responsibility.
It’s a unit that will arguably have the biggest impact on how far the WVU offense can improve from last season, and cohesion is everything. Frazier believes the offensive line is in a good place from that standpoint.
“I would say it started in the winter working out together in our workout groups early in the morning, waking up at the same time,” Frazier said. “It’s really just growing that trust and the relationships between the guys beside us.”