West Virginia University junior forward Gabe Osabuohien has been approved for an eligibility waiver by the NCAA and can immediately begin to play with the Mountaineers, the school announced Wednesday.
Osabuohien arrived at West Virginia in August after being dismissed at Arkansas early in the month. Razorbacks’ coach Eric Mussellman did not disclose the reason for the dismissal when it was announced.
“We have set a level of expectations for our student-athletes on and off the court,” Musselman said. “After discussions with Gabe, it was decided that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time at Arkansas and wish him well.”
Listed at 6-foot-7, Osabuohien played in 54 games over two seasons at Arkansas, starting eight games during that span. He averaged 2.4 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game in that time.
Osabuohien will add to a West Virginia front court stocked with potential in sophomore forward Derek Culver and freshman Oscar Tshiebwe and will give the Mountaineers some needed depth at forward along with senior Logan Routt.
“Obviously, we are all excited for Gabe and for our entire team,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said in a statement from the school.
“Our guys were ecstatic when we got word of his immediate eligibility during practice today. He gives us another much-needed big man who can defend on the perimeter as well as play on the offensive end. We are pleased that the NCAA approved his waiver.”
WVU’s next game is scheduled for Friday in Morgantown against Boston University as part of the Cancun Challenge. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., with the game being broadcast statewide on local Nexstar stations (WOWK in the Charleston-Huntington area).