Just hours before the West Virginia football team was forced to cancel its Saturday game with Oklahoma, the men’s basketball team announced that it had added a contest for Friday after Wednesday’s scheduled home opener against Robert Morris was nixed due to COVID-19 protocol.
Instead, the Mountaineers’ home debut in the Coliseum will be against North Texas (1-2) with the game scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m.
“Sometime during practice [on Wednesday] we found out,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I think they actually said, ‘We’ll be there tomorrow,’ which would have been today. And they did, they checked the flights and they couldn’t get a flight that worked. After you have so many people say, ‘Oh yeah, that sounds great. Yeah, let me talk to my athletic director,’ then they don’t call you back — if somebody says, ‘Hey, we’re good to go,’ then I think we have a tendency to stick with those people.
“Yesterday, not to name names, there were probably three or four people that said, ‘Yeah, I’ll get right back with you, let me go talk to my AD,’ that never did get back with us.”
The Mean Green will bring in a team that is no stranger to success in recent seasons. A year ago, before COVID wiped out conference tournaments, North Texas won the regular-season, Conference USA title with a league mark of 14-4 to go with an overall record of 20-11.
North Texas has won 20-plus games in three consecutive seasons with six seniors and a pair of juniors on this year’s team. The Mean Green features a balanced scoring attack with seven players averaging seven points per game or more, led by forward Zachary Simmons (12.3), guard Mardez McBride (11.3) and guard James Reese (11.3).
The team’s two losses have come at Arkansas and at Mississippi State.
“North Texas is athletic,” Huggins said. “They were Conference USA champions, they’ve won 20 or more games the last three years. They’ve got it going and Conference USA is the league that Marshall is in — there’s some good teams in that league. For them to win the league and really, win it handily, is a pretty good feat. It’ll be good.”
The Mountaineers will have a two-day turnaround before another home game on Sunday against No. 19 Richmond. Four times throughout the rest of WVU’s schedule, the Mountaineers will play a Saturday game followed by another contest that Monday.