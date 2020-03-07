The West Virginia University football team and head coach Neal Brown landed one of the top prizes in the country as far as recruiting is concerned, and they didn’t have to travel very far to do it.
Spring Valley High School junior offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, listed at 6-foot-6 and 273 pounds, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Friday evening via Twitter.
Milum, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, chose WVU over Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Kentucky. In 247Sports individual recruit rankings, Milum is listed as the No. 24 overall player in the country, No. 1 overall player in West Virginia as well as the No. 5 overall tackle.
If Milum makes it to Morgantown, he could join former Spring Valley teammate Graeson Malashevich on the Mountaineers’ roster.
Milum is the fourth commitment WVU has received for the Class of 2021, joining Ohio receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Philadelphia safety Saint McLeod and Swedish tight end Victor Wikstrom.