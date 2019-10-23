The West Virginia University defense suffered another blow Saturday when sophomore linebacker Josh Chandler left the Mountaineers loss’ at Oklahoma with what appeared to be a right knee injury.
Many feared the worst, but on Tuesday first-year WVU coach Neal Brown said he expects Chandler to be out of the West Virginia lineup for close to a month.
“Josh Chandler will be out for about a month,” Brown said. “I’m not ready to say how many games that is going to be. He will be out for the Baylor game for sure. I think it will be close to a month and we’ll see how many games that is going to be. I think a lot of that will depend on how he does from a rehab standpoint.”
Chandler spent most of the season as West Virginia’s starter at the “Will” linebacker position, but against the Sooners on Saturday he was the starter in the middle at “Mike” linebacker. Through seven games played, Chandler is currently second on the team with 49 total tackles — 27 solo and 22 assisted.
Redshirt senior Quondarius Qualls, primarily used in WVU’s “bandit” position in recent weeks, also suffered an unspecified injury at Oklahoma. Brown said Qualls is likely “questionable” to play at Baylor on Oct. 31.
It was not all bad news on the injury front for the Mountaineers on Tuesday. Brown said senior cornerback Keith Washington, who has missed losses to Oklahoma and Iowa State after a “lower body” muscle injury late against Texas, is expected to return to the West Virginia lineup next week against Baylor. Deamonte Lindsay, a redshirt senior who is a utility man of sorts on defense — and was also a standout at Martinsburg High — could return from injury soon and is expected to start working with the team again this week.
Mini by and a reset
Brown has said a couple of times now that this week can serve as a reset point for West Virginia’s season. The Mountaineers do not have a game this Saturday but do play midweek at Baylor next week. It is a schedule quirk which allows Brown and the Mountaineers to spend some time looking inward before giving Baylor the full game-week preparation treatment.
“We’ll practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday this week, give them off Friday and start a normal game week Saturday,” Brown said. “With the midweek game next Thursday, Saturday will be technically a Monday, Sunday a Tuesday and so on.
Brown said the goal for this time at this time is to see improvement. He thought they were able to accomplish that each week after an embarrassing early season loss at Missouri, but slipped into some bad habits in the second half against Oklahoma.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to his the reset button and kind of regroup,” Brown said. “We’ve got a five-game season left, and the key and our main focus — and I’ll talk to my staff and I’ll talk to our players when I see them this afternoon — is about making marked improvement as we go through the rest of this.
“That’s something I thought we had done since the Missouri game up until the second half [against Oklahoma]. The second half was not good. The third quarter was nothing that we want to be about in this program. I think we had a really good mindset yesterday and our seniors have a good mindset about finishing in the right way. We have a great number of young people that have got a lot of hope and a lot of energy.”