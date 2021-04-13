A strong argument can be made that senior running back Leddie Brown had the biggest breakout season of any West Virginia football player last fall, and certainly among those players returning this season.
And while the WVU coaching staff is certainly seeking to build off that breakout this season, the goal is to do so without Brown breaking down.
A heavy 2020 usage rate for Brown and a backfield otherwise void of established contributors are hurdles the Mountaineers are trying to overcome starting in spring practice.
At the front of that effort is running backs coach Chad Scott. The WVU rushing game last season grew by leaps and bounds over an abysmal 2019 as it averaged 135.1 rushing yards in 2020 compared to 73.3 yards per game in 2019.
Still, the Mountaineers ranked just 92nd nationally in rushing last season, leaving plenty of room for growth and improvement.
“The biggest thing is being able to have success in different rushing games,” Scott said via Zoom media call on Monday. “Two years ago we were really good at outside zone. This year we were really good at inside zone. This spring we’re trying to do a great job having success at outside zone and inside zone and any gap scheme runs that we have so we can be more versatile in the run game.”
Adding more capable runners into the backfield mix would certainly help diversify the rushing attack as well. Brown rushed for 1,010 yards a year ago in earning first-team All-Big 12 honors, but his yardage represented 74.8% of the team’s rushing total (1,351). His 199 carries accounted for more than half of West Virginia’s team attempts (358, 55.6%).
Backup running back Alec Sinkfield entered the transfer portal in the offseason, and though WVU has two running backs coming later this summer in Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson, both of whom are part of the 2021 recruiting class, sophomores Tony Mathis and A’varius Sparrow are currently the top contenders for carries behind Brown.
Last season, the two combined for 21 carries for 66 yards, but their development is a crucial part of the advancement of the West Virginia offense.
“I do feel confident we can get there, absolutely,” Scott said. “And one reason I feel so confident that we can get there is because those guys want to get there. Their eagerness to learn and get better is great. Even with those freshmen coming in, I feel the same way.”
Both Mathis and Sparrow played big parts in a scrimmage that lasted around 80 plays on Saturday. Mathis, a player head coach Neal Brown has mentioned multiple times this spring as a standout, shook off a rough start and flashed consistency, patience and a knack for setting up blocks.
“The first two runs, I almost anticipate that happening,” Scott said. “Real eager, the first opportunity to go out there in a live situation where it really matters and he didn’t look good on that first run. He did something that was freshman-like. Then, a short-yardage situation where he fell down in the backfield.
“After getting those jitters out, he did some stuff that was really great to see. I’ve seen glimpses of it, but to see him do it repeatedly, play-after-play, was really good. It was great blocking up front, but he did a phenomenal job bringing the defenders to the block.
“It was not one of his strengths before, it has become one of his strengths. From this point, it’s about consistency doing that. He did it consistently after those first two poor runs throughout the rest of the scrimmage.”
At 5-foot-11, 206 pounds, Mathis is a more straight-ahead power back while Sparrow, at 5-9 198 pounds, relies on speed and elusiveness. His skill set would seem to be a natural change-up to both Mathis and Brown and his scrimmage performance left plenty to be enthusiastic about.
“(Saturday) was his best practice since he’s been here,” Scott said. “He had a bad habit of chopping his feet to change direction, and on this level you chop your feet as opposed to [using] one cut to change direction, that defense closes on you fast and Saturday was the first time doing it over a complete practice. I told Coach Brown moving forward we’re not going to call these practices, we’re going to call them scrimmages. That was scrimmage number 10, today is scrimmage no. 11, because he looked totally different in that setting. But it was really good to see him do that because if he can do that for us, one-cut ability to change direction with his speed, that’s huge. I was really pleased with both of those guys on Saturday.”
And while both bring with them unique skill sets and are currently locked in a battle for carries, the message to both is the same. So is the goal of improvement.
“If you asked anyone on our staff before now what kind of back they would say Tony Mathis was, they’d say he was a downhill, inside-zone guy,” Scott said. “But now, you watch him run the outside zone right now, he looks almost as natural as Leddie running the ball in terms of his fluidity and change of direction. I think it’s just more so getting those guys to be so disciplined with their eyes and understand how to help their read key and bring defenders to their block and if they can understand that part of it, they can have success in any run scheme.”