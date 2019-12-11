MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team has, for the most part, been winning this season. Those wins, however, have come despite several problems that seem to show up for the Mountaineers in almost every game.
In West Virginia’s last game — a two-point loss to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden — the main culprit in the Mountaineer loss was a 22-turnover performance. The team dropped to 7-1 on the season as five of those turnovers came from three players — sophomores Jordan McCabe, Brandon Knapper and freshman Miles “Deuce” McBride — as veteran WVU coach Bob Huggins still searches for some consistency at point guard with Austin Peay set to visit the Coliseum on Thursday (7 p.m. on statewide Nexstar stations — WOWK in Charleston and Huntington).
McCabe has been West Virginia’s starter, but is sharing minutes — seemingly more every game — with McBride while Knapper fills in the gaps. Of the three, McBride has been the best player but at times — like West Virginia’s final possession in the loss at Madison Square Garden — has looked like a freshman. Knapper, a former Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley Player of the Year at South Charleston High, has been bad about turnovers according to Huggins but is far from unique among his fellow Mountaineers in that department.
“[Knapper] has just got to stop turning it over, but they all do,” Huggins said. “That’s been the biggest problem with our point [guard] situation. I thought Jordan’s ball security at the end of last year was better than what it is now. I don’t know if he’s pressing. He says he’s not. We’ve just got to have better ball security. You can’t have 22 turnovers.”
McCabe played a little more than 12 minutes in the loss against St. John’s with zero points while only attempting one shot. For the season, the former Wisconsin Mr. Basketball is averaging 3.3 points in 13.4 minutes per game while connecting on just 6 of 23 field goal attempts (26.1 percent). From distance, McCabe has made one of his 13 3-point attempts. McBride, meanwhile, is averaging 21.9 minutes per game, scoring 6.6 points per contest. The former prep standout from Cincinnati has been shooting better than McCabe (18 of 53 — 34 percent) from the floor but has only been slightly better from 3-point range (3 of 12).
“[McCabe] is struggling making shots right now, and Deuce has played well,” Huggins said. “It’s not a matter of Jordan not doing the right things, it’s just Deuce — at this point in time — has played better. Now, tomorrow Jordan may play better. Deuce didn’t have a real good game in the Garden either. Honestly, yesterday [at practice] the best guard on our team was Knap, but that fluctuates from day to day with those guys.”
It was unclear if McCabe would play in the game against St. John’s after turning his right ankle in practice before the trip to New York. He did play, but Huggins said the bum ankle slowed him down some. McCabe, who said his ankle will be fine for Thursday’s game, thinks the Mountaineers still have a lot of learning and growing to do but he expects to see a refocused West Virginia team take the floor against Austin Peay.
“[The turnovers] are just unacceptable,” McCabe said. “Taking care of the ball is primarily a guard’s job but it’s a team effort and we know that Huggs was right, we weren’t ready to go.
“When we look back, I think hindsight will show us that we really learned a lot from that St. John’s game. This is a focused team, for sure.”