MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins apologized Monday evening for using a homophobic slur during an interview with a Cincinnati radio station earlier in the day.
Huggins used what he called an “insensitive and abhorrent phrase” to describe Xavier fans during an appearance on 700 WLW’s Bill Cunningham Show.
The former Cincinnati coach was asked about the transfer portal class he has assembled, which is largely considered one of the top in the country, and if he had “poached any Xavier guys to come play for West Virginia.”
“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins said.
He then added: “I tell you what — any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything. … What it was was all those f**s, those Catholic f**s, I think was what it was.”
In a statement, Huggins said he “will fully accept” any consequences that may result from his actions.
“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University,” Huggins said in the statement. “During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.
“As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”
WVU athletic officials did not respond to requests for comment. In a statement, the school said the situation involving Huggins is “under review.”
“Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our university values,” the statement said. “Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the university and its athletics department.”
Huggins compiled a 399-127 record at Cincinnati from 1989-2005. He has been the coach at WVU since 2007, and is the winningest active Division I coach in the country. Huggins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year.
The Mountaineers lost to Xavier 84-74 on Dec. 3 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. In a Zoom news conference with reporters prior to the game in Cincinnati, Huggins said: “I don’t have any good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever. None. Absolutely none.”
700 WLW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
