West Virginia Iowa St Basketball

 The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins apologized Monday evening for using a homophobic slur during an interview with a Cincinnati radio station earlier in the day.

Huggins used what he called an “insensitive and abhorrent phrase” to describe Xavier fans during an appearance on 700 WLW’s Bill Cunningham Show.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

