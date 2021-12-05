The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For the first time since 2016, West Virginia will head out west for bowl season.

The Mountaineers will match up with Minnesota of the Big Ten Conference in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in at Chase Field in Phoenix on Dec. 28. The game will kick at 10:15 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

The announcement came late on Sunday afternoon after it was first reported by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy via Twitter.

It will be the third appearance in the bowl for West Virginia with the Mountaineers going 1-1 in the prior two games. WVU lost to a 43-31 decision to Missouri in the then-Insight.com Bowl in 1998 and defeated Arizona State 43-42 in the then-Motel 6 Cactus Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016. The Mountaineers (6-6 overall, 4-5 Big 12) and Sun Devils set the bowl’s record for lead changes with eight.

The matchup will mark the first all-time between the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers. Minnesota (8-4, 6-3) won its final two games of the season, knocking off Indiana (35-14) and Wisconsin (23-13).

The Golden Gophers will make their fourth appearance in the game, losing three times in four years in the Insight Bowl. Minnesota fell 44-41 in overtime to Texas Tech in 2006, 42-21 to Kansas in 2008 and 14-13 to Iowa State in 2009.

Contact Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948 or ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com. Follow him on Twitter @RPritt.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

