Some returners, some acquisitions and some holes to fill — it would seem to be a normal year for West Virginia or any other football program.
But a combination of impatience and expectations from the fan base, key returners in important spots, a new offensive coordinator and one big transfer quarterback make this a season that has the feel of a make-or-break campaign for Mountaineer coach Neal Brown.
Now in his fourth season at the helm, Brown has amassed a 17-18 record. In his introductory press conference of fall camp, Brown said this roster is faster, bigger, stronger and more fundamentally sound than any yet.
“This is the first time in my four years [strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph has] come to me and said, ‘Mentally and physically I feel really good about where our guys are,’” Brown said.
Undoubtedly, the Mountaineers most need to improve on offense and would seem to be stocked to break through after struggling in each of Brown’s first three seasons. That’s been especially true in the run game, where WVU has finished 128th, 92nd and 103rd nationally in the last three seasons.
Insert Graham Harrell, a former quarterback at Texas Tech and with the Green Bay Packers who served as offensive coordinator at USC over the last three seasons before being hired in the same capacity by Brown in January. Harrell’s Trojans were 24th in total offense last season (443.9 yards per game) and flourished in the passing game, finishing 17th (298.3) in 2021 and 11th (319.3) in 2020.
Harrell has a reliable unit to start with up front as WVU returns all five starters across the offensive line. Sophomore center Zach Frazier was a preseason All-Big 12 Conference selection, and flanked by guards James Gmiter and Doug Nester and tackles Wyatt Milum and Brandon Yates, the unit should be a strength of the team.
It was enough to help lure J.T. Daniels, a transfer quarterback from Georgia by way of USC, to Morgantown in April. Having thrown for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns over four seasons, Daniels is by far the most experienced and accomplished signal-caller on the roster.
Though Brown had not yet named a starter as of this writing, Daniels figures to be the front-runner over redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol.
Whoever emerges from the quarterback battle will have a pair of veteran receivers at his disposal with redshirt juniors Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James back with 2,475 yards and 15 touchdowns worth of combined production behind them. Sophomore Kaden Prather is back and should start as well, giving the Mountaineers another big weapon on the outside.
In the backfield, the Mountaineers will have to replace Leddie Brown, who went over the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last two seasons despite the team’s struggles on the ground. Redshirt sophomore Tony Mathis will inherit the starting job with sophomore Justin Johnson and redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson vying for backup duties.
Defensively, West Virginia would seem to have more holes to fill. But coordinator Jordan Lesley has a track record of succeeding while adjusting to personnel, and key transfers in positions of need — linebacker, safety and cornerback — should help.
It starts up front with Dante Stills, a senior with 111 tackles, 43.5 for loss and 19 sacks over four years. He will spearhead an experienced, productive front with starters Jordan Jefferson and Taijh Alston also back and Jared Bartlett returning at bandit. Lanell Carr, Taurus Simmons, Jalen Thornton, Sean Martin, Hammond Russell and Zeiqui Lawton will provide depth.
Exree Loe returns to the will linebacker spot with Lance Dixon, a transfer from Penn State before last season, also returning. Charles Woods, who transferred in from Illinois State prior to last season, will be the team’s lone returning starter in the defensive backfield and earned preseason Big 12 honors at corner.
Elsewhere in the second and third levels, transfers and young players will need to step up. Junior college transfer Lee Kpogba, who played at Syracuse two seasons ago, arrived before spring practices and figures to start at mike linebacker. Tirek Austin-Cave, a summer arrival from Miami, should help there too.
WVU picked up several key pieces on the back end through the portal. Jasir Cox (North Dakota State), Rashad Ajayi (Colorado State), Wesley McCormick (James Madison), Hershey McLaurin (Jones County Junior College) and Marcis Floyd (Murray State) will battle it out with young returners Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Caleb Coleman, Davis Mallinge and Aubrey Burks as well as true freshmen Mumu Bin-Wahad, Tyrin Woodby and Christion Stokes in what figures to be the most heated positional battles throughout camp.
Cross Lanes native Casey Legg returns and has connected 26 of 34 field goal attempts over the last three seasons while Australian newcomer Oliver Straw and returner Kolton McGhee vie for punting honors.