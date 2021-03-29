In terms of becoming more explosive and more reliable in terms of pass protection, catching and a more consistent running game, there are plenty of answers for West Virginia’s offense to find.
In doing so, Mountaineer offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is asking that his players get lost.
“It’s a group that really needs to get lost in the work,” Parker said via Zoom media call on Monday. “And that’s not to give some punchline or be an interview guy, we just need to get lost in the work and not get too high when we play well and not get too low when something bad happens — just get lost in the work and have fun playing.”
Parker fielded questions shortly after the team’s spring practice on Monday, the first in pads.
“It probably helped the pulse of practice because anytime you put those shoulder pads on everybody gets a little chippier,” Parker said. “We had good energy at practice but took care of each other. It was good to see guys actually be able to use shoulders and hand placement and play ball.”
Positionally speaking, there’s plenty for Parker to look at this spring.
First, there’s an offensive line that said goodbye to seniors Chase Behrndt and Mike Brown and lost Briason Mays in the transfer portal. Yet players like Zach Frazier, John Hughes, James Gmiter, Brandon Yates and Parker Moorer are all back after getting significant playing time a year ago.
Frazier, a Fairmont Senior product, started all 10 games. Doug Nester, a former four-star recruit from Spring Valley High School, also transferred in from Virginia Tech while fellow former Timberwolf Wyatt Milum enters as the most highly touted prospect in WVU’s recruiting class.
At wide receiver, the Mountaineers return a bevy of experienced players, yet drops were a major hindrance to the offense almost across the board a year ago.
Junior running back Leddie Brown will return after a breakout season in which he rushed for 1,010 yards in earning All-Big 12 Conference first-team honors. Yet, with Alec Sinkfield entering the transfer portal, WVU has no established No. 2 or No. 3 options.
Sophomores Tony Mathis and A’varius Sparrow figure to get a ton of reps this spring as the answer for supplementary carries to Brown’s workhorse load is sorted out.
Even at quarterback, there is plenty to see this spring. Jarret Doege will return after starting all 10 games a season ago. He is 8-5 in his career as a starter and posted solid numbers last fall, throwing for 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Yet Garrett Greene will enter his first full spring after completing his redshirt freshman season and brings more mobility to the position.
Positional battles are certainly part of the spring, but with months to go before the start of the season, the coaching staff as a whole has been fairly consistent about its main points of emphasis: teaching, diversifying players positionally and repetitions.
Parker echoed those sentiments on Monday.
“Coach (Neal) Brown has made a big emphasis on us teaching, and not only us teaching, but also hopefully our players learning how to teach some of the material as well,” Parker said. “And of course our guys learning how to be versatile and play in different spots and make sure we’re putting guys in the right places to have the best success they can.”
More than just teaching however, Parker elaborated in terms of the steps taken to make sure that knowledge is retained. It’s a long, involved process but it’s what spring practices are for. As he demands of his players, Parker said he is getting lost in the work as well.
“We have all kinds of different teachers and learners,” Parker said. “We’ll put the guys up on the board and let them install the play. I’ll install it different ways. We’ll use magnets and different forms of learning to make sure we hit all the spots. And then you take the classroom through note taking, you check their notes literally and then you have to inspect what you taught and make sure they know it and are retaining it through tests and quizzes.
“Then we take them out on the field and walk them through it — and this is daily — and then we get to do it fast and we go back to the film room and say, ‘OK, now you did it fast, here’s how you improve it or what we did right.’ And then we do it all over again.
“It’s a huge, huge progression and that’s why I think it’s one of the best professions in the world to have a teaching background. My undergraduate (degree), and a lot of our guys here, were your old ball coaches that didn’t know whether they were going to coach in high school or college, so you got a teaching degree. And I’ll tell you what, COVID has made us better teachers because we had to do all this over Zoom and you’ve got to find ways to reach guys when you’re staring at them on a screen and make sure they’re retaining it.”