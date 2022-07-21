This is the 11th installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. Kansas State broke a five-game losing streak to the Mountaineers with a 34-17 home victory last November.
If there is a sleeper in what would seem to be a fairly wide-open Big 12 race, most pundits are pointing at Kansas State.
Spearheaded by one of, if not the best, all-around offensive weapon in the league and beyond in running back Deuce Vaughn and with Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez coming in to take over at quarterback, there’s certainly enough firepower in Manhattan, Kansas to make that thought a reality.
It all starts with Vaughn, who rushed for 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns while leading the Wildcats in receptions (49) for 468 yards and four more scores. That output came on the heels of a COVID-19-altered 2020 season in which Vaughn led the team in rushing (642 yards) and receiving (434 yards) with nine total touchdowns in 10 games.
Martinez enters as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the country, having thrown for 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns while rushing for 2,301 yards and 35 scores over four seasons with the Cornhuskers. On the outside, Martinez will have both of the team’s leading wideouts from last season back in seniors Phillip Brooks (43 receptions, 543 yards, two touchdowns) and Malik Knowles (29 catches, 441 yards, four scores). Both players are key in the return game as well as Knowles scored on two kick returns last season and Brooks has taken three punt returns to the end zone in his career.
Kansas State tied with the most selections on the preseason all-Big 12 team with Baylor with five and one of those returns up front in junior right tackle Cooper Beebe. Senior Christian Duffie is back at left tackle but if there is a question mark on the Wildcats’ offense, it’s likely on the interior of the offensive line where all three starters from last season are gone.
Along with Vaughn and Beebe, three of the Wildcats’ all-league picks play on the defensive side highlighted by junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who finished second in the conference with 11 sacks last season. Anudike-Uzomah also made 14.5 tackles for loss, finishing seventh in the Big 12.
The Wildcats have an all-league pick at every level of the defense with senior linebacker Daniel Green and senior corner Julius Brents coming back as well. Green led the team with 89 tackles in 2021 with 16 coming for loss. The latter number was good enough for second in the league. Brents added 49 tackles, an interception and broke up a pair of passes. Ekow Boye-Doe also returns giving the Wildcats a pair of reliable, experienced corners.
The team’s front should be one of the most experienced in the league with Eli Huggins (defensive tackle), Nate Matlack (defensive end) and Khalid Duke (defensive end/linebacker) all returning after starting in 2021. Elsewhere, the unit will be reinforced by transfers with Will Honas coming in from Nebraska to play linebacker and Shawn Robinson entering from Missouri by way of TCU to play safety. Kobe Savage, a junior-college product, will likely get snaps at safety as well.
Kansas State is also experienced on special teams where Chris Tennant returns after making 5 of 8 field goals last season. Ty Zentner averaged 43.7 yards on 40 punt attempts last year.
The Wildcats’ 34-17 win over the Mountaineers in Manhattan in November snapped a string of five-straight WVU wins. The all-time series is tied at six apiece.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.