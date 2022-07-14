Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. The Mountaineers have not won in Ames, Iowa since 2016.
The fact that a 7-6 season and a berth into the Cheez-It Bowl to play Clemson was a disappointment speaks largely to the heights Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has taken the program in recent years.
However, the Cyclones returned a bevy of experience last year only to fall short of their Big 12 championship aspirations. They won’t have those same luxuries this year.
Senior wideout Xavier Hutchinson is back after making 83 catches for 987 yards and five touchdowns but otherwise, it will largely be a new lineup of skill players for the Cyclones. That includes the losses of quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall and tight ends Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen.
Instead of looking to the portal, the Cyclones are largely looking for solutions internally. Redshirt sophomore Hunter Dekkers seems to have the inside track on the quarterback position and has appeared in seven games over his two seasons. All told, Dekkers has completed 25 of 43 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns and has added 73 rushing yards and two more scores.
In Hall, a first-team All-American last season, Iowa State loses 3,941 yards and 50 rushing touchdowns over the past three seasons. Jirehl Brock, a redshirt junior, came into the program as part of the same class as Hall and has handled 59 carries in his career, going for 268 yards along the way.
Sophomore Jaylin Noel will look to bolster the wide receiver corps after a freshman campaign where he caught 38 passes for 265 yards.
The Cyclones will be led up front by redshirt senior Trevor Downing, a preseason all-Big 12 selection with positional versatility on the interior. Also, the unit will get redshirt junior Jake Remsburg back after he missed 2021 with an injury.
Like Hutchinson on offense, the Cyclones have a veteran to build around defensively in redshirt senior end Will McDonald IV, a returning third-team All-American that made 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss last year. He is the school’s all-time leader in sacks with 29.
Up front, McDonald will likely be joined by a pair of veterans in redshirt senior Isaiah Lee and redshirt junior Blake Peterson. The two combined to make 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss and both appeared in all 13 games last season.
The team’s two leading tacklers from last year — Jake Hummel (80) and Mike Rose (73) — are gone, leaving uncertainty at the linebacker position. Redshirt senior O’Rien Vance has 32 career starts and despite missing time with injuries last season, will be looked to for leadership at the position.
The Cyclones were hurt by the transfer portal on the back end where they lost safety Isheem Young to Ole Miss, Craig McDonald to Auburn and Datrone Young to Duke. Redshirt senior Anthony Johnson Jr. moved from corner to safety to help alleviate some of the problem.
Iowa State is even inexperienced at kicker and punter with open competitions expected at both positions.
The Mountaineers snapped a three-game skid to the Cyclones with a 38-31 win in Morgantown in late October. WVU hasn’t won in Ames, Iowa since a 49-19 victory in 2016.