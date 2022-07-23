Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) rolls out to throw a pass while chased by Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin (90) in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Editor's note: This is the final installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. Oklahoma State has dominated the series between the teams, having won the last seven and nine of 13 total.
Oklahoma State came up inches short, literally, of a Big 12 championship in 2021 as Baylor came up with a goal line stand to preserve a 21-16 win in the league title game.
Several things have changed in Stillwater, Oklahoma, heading into this season - most notably a new defensive coordinator in Derek Mason - but the Cowboys don’t need to take a big step to get to the next level.
If last season was any indication, Oklahoma State is on the doorstep.
Some good news for Oklahoma State is the return of senior quarterback Spencer Sanders, who put together one of the best games of his career in a 37-35 win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Sanders threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 125 yards.
For his career, Sanders has thrown for 6,911 yards and 50 touchdowns, adding another 1,565 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
Outside of Sanders, however, uncertainty abounds offensively.
The Cowboys lost leading rusher Jaylen Warren (1,216 yards, 11 touchdowns) and leading receiver Tay Martin (1,046 yards, 10 scores). In the backfield, junior Dominic Richardson carried the ball 67 times for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns in relief duty last year, making him the most experienced and productive option returning. Redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon could push for carries and bruising freshman Ollie Gordon (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) impressed during spring practices as well.
Junior Brennan Presley was second on the team in receptions (50), yards (619) and receiving touchdowns (five) last season and gives Sanders one proven option on the outside. Sophomore Rashod Owens appeared in 10 games in 2021, catching 17 balls for 257 yards along the way and several other receivers who played minor roles last year will have a chance to step up this season.
Three starters will return for a relatively-experienced group up front, highlighted by redshirt junior Preston Wilson, who moves from tackle to center. Redshirt senior Hunter Woodard and redshirt junior Cole Birmingham both return to start as well. Redshirt sophomore Casey Collier came over from USC and should compete for snaps at tackle.
The question marks are even more numerous on the league’s best scoring (18.1 points per game) and total defense (297.9 yards per game) where the Cowboys lost their top three tacklers and six of their top eight. That’s what awaits Mason, a former head coach at Vanderbilt and a coordinator at Auburn last season.
Yet, there’s reason for optimism largely buoyed by sophomore defensive end Collin Oliver, who turned in a monster freshman campaign with 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. Trace Ford, a major contributor at end in 2019 and 2020, returns after missing last season with a knee injury. Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy, a pair of redshirt seniors, combined to make 12.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss in 2021 and will provide key depth along the front.
Xavier Benson, a JUCO transfer who played at Texas Tech prior to last season, should have an inside track on a linebacker position. Fifth-year senior Jason Taylor II tied for fourth on the team with 48 stops to go with a pair of interceptions and four pass breakups and will be looked to for leadership at safety.
At kicker, Alex Hale has made 16 of 20 field-goal attempts in his career and Tom Hutton averaged 42.4 yards per punt last season.
Only Oklahoma has a longer win streak (nine) against West Virginia with the Cowboys having won the last seven meetings. The Cowboys lead the overall series 9-4.
