The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Big 12 Championship Football

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) rolls out to throw a pass while chased by Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin (90) in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. 

 Tim Heitman | The Associated Press

Editor's note: This is the final installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. Oklahoma State has dominated the series between the teams, having won the last seven and nine of 13 total.

Oklahoma State came up inches short, literally, of a Big 12 championship in 2021 as Baylor came up with a goal line stand to preserve a 21-16 win in the league title game.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you